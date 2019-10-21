Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

As of Monday afternoon there were 113 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Bradley Earl Chessire, 30, Klamath Falls, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon, concealed carry/possession of a knife; held on $24,000 bail.

Donovan Aaron Wade, 28, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of oxycodone, felon in possession of a weapon-2, possession of a controlled substance-Methamphetamine; held on $35,000 bail.

James Alan Schoenbeck, 68, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, held on $15,000 bail before being released.

Amy Lee Pitts, 41, Los Gatos, California, first-degree theft, held on $20,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com

