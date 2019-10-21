As of Monday afternoon there were 113 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Bradley Earl Chessire, 30, Klamath Falls, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon, concealed carry/possession of a knife; held on $24,000 bail.
Donovan Aaron Wade, 28, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of oxycodone, felon in possession of a weapon-2, possession of a controlled substance-Methamphetamine; held on $35,000 bail.
James Alan Schoenbeck, 68, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, held on $15,000 bail before being released.
Amy Lee Pitts, 41, Los Gatos, California, first-degree theft, held on $20,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.