Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 132 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Matthew David Singletary, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held in lieu $5000 bail.
Jose Luis Garcia-Gonzalez, Merrill, probation violation, held in lieu $15,000 bail.
James William Rose, Sprague River, six counts of violation of release agreement, held in lieu $25,000 bail.
John Freedom Dishmon, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu $15,000 bail.
Tylor Shawn Rowe, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
James David Knoester, Klamath Falls, parole violation, first degree theft, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Merkey Allan Shuey, fail to appear, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Elizabeth Crystal Willhite, Klamath Falls, unlawful delivering of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacturing on methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu $60,000 bail.
Lacey Ann Grimsley-Jackson, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu $7,500 bail
Ryan Timothy Davenport, Talent, fourth degree assault of a pregnant victim, held in lieu $20,000 bail.
Feather Lynn Moore, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Michael Donnell Wilson, Klamath Falls, assault fourth degree, held in lieu $20,000 bail.
Chelsea Gwendolyn Ridenour, Malin, criminally negligent homicide, held in lieu $50,000.
Nisqatawi Nmn Shuey, Klamath Falls, failure to appear, held in lieu $10,000.
Trent Lee Johnson, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Raelyn Lee Hecocta, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants, booked and released.
Joel Travis Herbst, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants, booked and released.
Assaults
Main Street, 600 block, fight reported Sunday morning.
South Sixth Street, 2600 block, assault reported Sunday morning.
Highway 97, 3800 block, fight reported Sunday afternoon.
Old Midland Road/Highway 97 South, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Main Street, 200 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Old Midland Road/Highway 97 South, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Winter Avenue, 4600 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Union Avenue/Division Street, assault reported Sunday evening.
Division Street, 300 block, fight reported Sunday evening.
Mt. Whitney Street, 800 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Torrey Street, 300 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Applegate Avenue, 2500 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Sunset Campground, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Lupine Lane, 12000 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday night.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday night.
Collisions
Highway39, MP 17, non-injury accident reported Sunday morning.
Miller Avenue, 5200 block, non-injury accident reported Sunday morning.
South Sixth Street/Gettle Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
South Sixth Street/Gettle Street, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 58, MP 68, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 279, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 97 North, 3700 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Sunday night.
South Sixth Street, 7300 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 202, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Sunday
12:25 a.m., medical, Boardman Ave, 3100 block.
1:30 a.m., medical, Wocus Way, 29200 block.
4:12 a.m., medical, S Third Ave, 600 block.
7:33 a.m., medical, S Park Ave, 600 block.
9:48 a.m., medical, Michigan Ave, 100 block.
10:12 a.m., medical, Scenic View Dr, 7800 block.
12:22 p.m., brush fire, 50/Wilson Rd
12:34 p.m., structure fire, Springcrest Way, 5800 block.
2:00 p.m., medical, Lalakes Ave, 300 block.
2:26 p.m., medical, Eldorado Blvd, 2100 block.
4:08 p.m., medical, Wocus Rd/97 N.
4:32 p.m., medical, Greensprings Dr, 2200 block.
4:41 p.m., medical, Hilyard Ave, 3900 block.
4:59 p.m., medical, Rocky Point Rd, 25700 block.
5:09 p.m., medical, 97 N, 43700 block.
5:24 p.m., medical, Town Center Dr, 1000 block.
5:40 p.m., medical, Main St, 2500 block.
6:13 p.m., medical, Bear Valley Dr, 15000 block.
6:27 p.m., medical, Bristol Ave, 3700 block.
7:47 p.m., medical, Sayler St, 4700 block.
7:59 p.m., structure fire, Lenz Rd, 2600 block.
8:09 p.m., medical, Union Ave/Division St.
8:41 p.m., medical, Mt Whitney St, 800 block.
9:56 p.m., medical, 97 N, 26400 block.
Monday
6:26 a.m., medical, Eldorado Blvd, 2100 block.
7:09 a.m., medical, Okeefe Rd, 18700 block.
8:14 a.m., medical, Town Center Dr, 1000 block.
8:43 a.m., medical, Hilyard Ave, 3900 block.
10: 12 a.m., medical, Crescent Lake, 20400 block.
11:21 a.m., medical, Foothills Blvd, 4500 block.
11:35 a.m., medical, Old Cabin Rd, 146800 block.
12:37 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 3600 block.
1:49 p.m., medical, Applegate Ave, 2500 block.
1:58 p.m., medical, Cedar St, 200 block.
2:17 p.m., medical, Commercial St, 500 block.