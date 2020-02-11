Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

As of Monday afternoon, there were 139 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in Klamath County Jail

Christian Wade Cozart, 54, Beaverton, second-degree kidnapping, held on $100,000 bail.

Thomas Wade Cozart, 54, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held on $5,000 bail.

Edward Alexander Cotherman, 23, Klamath Falls, probation violation, attempt to elude police, third-degree escape.

George Edward Bacon, 63, Klamath Falls, possession of a controlled substance, fugitive from another state.

Christina Marie Boatright, 50, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault; held on $5,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com; @HollyDillemuth

