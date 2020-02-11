As of Monday afternoon, there were 139 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in Klamath County Jail
Christian Wade Cozart, 54, Beaverton, second-degree kidnapping, held on $100,000 bail.
Thomas Wade Cozart, 54, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held on $5,000 bail.
Edward Alexander Cotherman, 23, Klamath Falls, probation violation, attempt to elude police, third-degree escape.
George Edward Bacon, 63, Klamath Falls, possession of a controlled substance, fugitive from another state.
Christina Marie Boatright, 50, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault; held on $5,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
