As of Saturday afternoon, there were 130 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Benjamin Earl Roberts, Klamath Falls, failure to appear on a bench warrant, third degree theft. Held in lieu of $18,500 bail.
Christopher Brian Brandt, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Keith Lee Jackson, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
Jeremy Ryan Stewart McMahan, Merrill, fugitive from another state, held without bail.
DUII
Theodore Ward Marvelle, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Christopher Lee Johnson, Klamath Falls, criminal driving while suspended/revoked, driving under the influence of intoxicants. Booked and released with $8,000 bail.
Daniel Paul Hanover, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants, booked and released with $7,500 bail.
Assaults
South Lalakes Avenue, 100 block, fight reported Sunday night
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block, theft reported Saturday evening
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday evening
Main Street, 800 block, theft reported Saturday evening
Union Avenue, 2500 block, burglary reported Saturday evening
Norgold Lane, 5500 block, theft reported Saturday night
South Sixth Street, 2800 block, theft reported Saturday night
Weyerhaeuser Road, 4800 block, stolen vehicle reported Sunday morning
Summers Lane, 1800 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon
Powell Road/Needle Dam Road, vandalism reported Sunday evening
South 6th Street, 5700 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening
Washburn Way, 4100 block, burglary reported Monday morning
Wasco Avenue, 100 block, stolen vehicle reported Monday morning
Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Monday morning
Lakeport Boulevard, 4000 block, burglary reported Monday morning
Plum Hill Road/Old Fort Road, theft reported Monday morning
Polar Bear Lane, 34000 block, stolen vehicle reported Monday morning
Cottage Avenue, 4300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
Washburn Way, 2100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
Linda Vista Drive, 2300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
Collisions
Siskiyou Street, 1600 block, hit and run reported Sunday morning
Dead Indian Memorial Road, mile point 36, non-injury accident reported Sunday morning
North 7th Street/Pine Street, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon
Highway 140 West, mile point 63, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon
Highway 39, mile point 2, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon
South 6th Street/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury accident reported Monday morning
North Almeda Avenue, 900 block, non-injury accident reported Monday morning
Highway 97 North, mile point 5645, non-injury accident reported Monday morning
Fire, medical aid
Saturday
4:57 p.m., medical, Lake of the Woods
5:02 p.m., medical, Bartlett Avenue, 5400 block
6:09 p.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block
7:04 p.m., medical, Gary Street, 1700 block
8:45 p.m., medical, Arthur Street, 2100 block
10:11 p.m., medical, F Street, 100 block
10:19 p.m., medical, Ravenwood Drive, 13900 block
11:25 p.m., medical, Oak Avenue, 1600 block
Sunday
12:44 a.m., medical, Marius Drive, 5900 block
5:17 a.m., medical, 6th Street, 2300 block
7:51 a.m., medical, Crystal Springs Road, 10200 block
9:04 a.m., medical, Fort Klamath Loop Road, 52700 block
9:05 a.m., medical, Highway 97 North, 137400 block
9:23 a.m., medical, Prospect Street, 900 block
10:15 a.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block
12:31 p.m., medical, Main Street, 25100 block
5:18 p.m., structure fire, Highway 97 North, mile point 148232
6:20 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block
7:43 p.m., medical, Potter Street, 100 block
7:47 p.m., medical, Butte Street, 3100 block
8:20 p.m., medical, South Broad Street, 500 block
10:37 p.m., medical, Bartlett Avenue, 4300 block
Monday
3:02 a.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block
3:37 a.m., medical, Union Avenue, 2500 block
3:40 a.m., medical, Lost River Road, 7600 block
7:55 a.m., medical, 6th Street, 2700 block
8:11 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block
8:57 a.m., medical, Lakeshore Drive, 1800 block
9:25 a.m., medical Aurora Drive, 2700 block
9:36 a.m., medical, D Street, 400 block