As of Saturday afternoon, there were 130 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Benjamin Earl Roberts, Klamath Falls, failure to appear on a bench warrant, third degree theft. Held in lieu of $18,500 bail.

Christopher Brian Brandt, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Keith Lee Jackson, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.

Jeremy Ryan Stewart McMahan, Merrill, fugitive from another state, held without bail.

DUII

Theodore Ward Marvelle, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Christopher Lee Johnson, Klamath Falls, criminal driving while suspended/revoked, driving under the influence of intoxicants. Booked and released with $8,000 bail.

Daniel Paul Hanover, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants, booked and released with $7,500 bail.

Assaults

South Lalakes Avenue, 100 block, fight reported Sunday night

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block, theft reported Saturday evening

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday evening

Main Street, 800 block, theft reported Saturday evening

Union Avenue, 2500 block, burglary reported Saturday evening

Norgold Lane, 5500 block, theft reported Saturday night

South Sixth Street, 2800 block, theft reported Saturday night

Weyerhaeuser Road, 4800 block, stolen vehicle reported Sunday morning

Summers Lane, 1800 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon

Powell Road/Needle Dam Road, vandalism reported Sunday evening

South 6th Street, 5700 block, vandalism reported Sunday evening

Washburn Way, 4100 block, burglary reported Monday morning

Wasco Avenue, 100 block, stolen vehicle reported Monday morning

Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Monday morning

Lakeport Boulevard, 4000 block, burglary reported Monday morning

Plum Hill Road/Old Fort Road, theft reported Monday morning

Polar Bear Lane, 34000 block, stolen vehicle reported Monday morning

Cottage Avenue, 4300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

Washburn Way, 2100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

Linda Vista Drive, 2300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

Collisions{/span}

Siskiyou Street, 1600 block, hit and run reported Sunday morning

Dead Indian Memorial Road, mile point 36, non-injury accident reported Sunday morning

North 7th Street/Pine Street, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon

Highway 140 West, mile point 63, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon

Highway 39, mile point 2, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon

South 6th Street/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury accident reported Monday morning

North Almeda Avenue, 900 block, non-injury accident reported Monday morning

Highway 97 North, mile point 5645, non-injury accident reported Monday morning

Fire, medical aid

Saturday{/span}

4:57 p.m., medical, Lake of the Woods

5:02 p.m., medical, Bartlett Avenue, 5400 block

6:09 p.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block

7:04 p.m., medical, Gary Street, 1700 block

8:45 p.m., medical, Arthur Street, 2100 block

10:11 p.m., medical, F Street, 100 block

10:19 p.m., medical, Ravenwood Drive, 13900 block

11:25 p.m., medical, Oak Avenue, 1600 block

Sunday{/span}

12:44 a.m., medical, Marius Drive, 5900 block

5:17 a.m., medical, 6th Street, 2300 block

7:51 a.m., medical, Crystal Springs Road, 10200 block

9:04 a.m., medical, Fort Klamath Loop Road, 52700 block

9:05 a.m., medical, Highway 97 North, 137400 block

9:23 a.m., medical, Prospect Street, 900 block

10:15 a.m., medical, Hilyard Avenue, 3900 block

12:31 p.m., medical, Main Street, 25100 block

5:18 p.m., structure fire, Highway 97 North, mile point 148232

6:20 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block

7:43 p.m., medical, Potter Street, 100 block

7:47 p.m., medical, Butte Street, 3100 block

8:20 p.m., medical, South Broad Street, 500 block

10:37 p.m., medical, Bartlett Avenue, 4300 block

Monday{/span}

3:02 a.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block

3:37 a.m., medical, Union Avenue, 2500 block

3:40 a.m., medical, Lost River Road, 7600 block

7:55 a.m., medical, 6th Street, 2700 block

8:11 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block

8:57 a.m., medical, Lakeshore Drive, 1800 block

9:25 a.m., medical Aurora Drive, 2700 block

{span class=”print_trim”}9:36 a.m., medical, D Street, 400 block

