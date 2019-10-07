Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There were 125 people booked at the Klamath County Jail as of Monday afternoon, which has a current capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Eric Jimenez, Merrill, online sexual corruption of a child, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

James Solar Kirk Jr., Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

Highway 97 North, mile point 109319, assault reported Saturday morning

North 10th Street, 200 block, fight reported Sunday evening

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Bristol Avenue, 2900 block, burglary reported Saturday evening

Burlwood Drive, 11900 block, burglary reported Saturday evening

East Main Street, 1300 block, theft reported Saturday night

Linda Vista Drive, 2300 block, burglary reported Sunday morning

Laverne Avenue, 3200 block, theft reported Saturday morning

East Main Street, 700 block, theft reported Saturday morning

Modoc Point Highway, mile point 37000, theft reported Sunday afternoon

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday evening

Home Avenue/Martin Street, theft reported Sunday evening

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday night

Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Sunday night

Shasta Wat, 2500 block, theft reported Monday morning

La Marada Way, 3800 block, theft reported Monday morning

Front Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Monday morning

Oregon Avenue, 1400 block, theft reported Monday morning

South 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday morning

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

Butte Street, 3000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

South 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

South Alameda Avenue, 800 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon

Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon

Washburn Way, 3100 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon

Pine Street, 10 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon

South 6th Street, 4800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

Collisions

Midland Rest Area, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning

Vine Avenue, 2400 block, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning

Homedale Road/Independence Avenue, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon

Highway 140 East, mile point 13, accident reported with injuries Sunday afternoon

Knightwood Drive, 5400 block, hit and run reported Sunday afternoon

Washburn Way/Onyx Avenue, hit and run reported Sunday afternoon

Highway 97, mile point 178, accident reported with injuries Sunday afternoon

Highway 140 East/Yellow Jacket Springs Road, accident reported with injuries Sunday evening

South Poe Valley Road, mile point 20954, accident reported with injuries Sunday evening

Highway 140 West, mile point 62, accident reported with injuries Monday morning

South 6th Street/Madison Street, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon

South 6th Street, 5100 block, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon

Fire, medical aid

Saturday

4:41 p.m., medical, Alva Avenue, 3500 block

5:27 p.m., medical, Highway 97 South, mile point 19777

5:51 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1100 block

6:21 p.m., medical, Biehn Street/Iowa Street

7:02 p.m., medical, East Quaking Aspen Street, 400 block

7:33 p.m., medical, Miller Avenue, 5600 block

7:59 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 5200 block

8:09 p.m., medical, Highway 97, mile point 227

8:13 p.m., medical, South Poe Valley Road/Webber Road

8:46 p.m., medical, Bel Aire Drive, 5700 block

9:29 p.m., medical, Nob Hill, 138700 block

10:12 p.m., medical, Madison Street, 1500 block

10:23 p.m., medical, Anderson Road, 19400 block

10:52 p.m., medical, Andrew Drive, 7500 block

11:03 p.m., medical, Glenwood Drive, 4800 block

Sunday

1:26 a.m., medical, Patterson Street, 1300 block

7:33 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 2700 block

9:26 a.m., medical, Applewood Street, 1000 block

9:40 a.m., medical, Homedale Road, 3000 block

9:47 a.m., medical, Bitterbrush Lane, 137100 block

11:06 a.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block

6:01 p.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 3900 block

6:17 p.m., medical, Happy Hollow Lane, 6600 block

7:03 p.m., structure fire, North 5th Street, 300 block

8:10 p.m., medical, Division Street, 300 block

11:44 p.m., medical, Simmers Avenue, 6300 block

Monday

1:08 a.m., medical, Weyerhaeuser Road, 4900 block

4:59 a.m., medical, Eberlein Avenue, 2800 block

6:24 a.m., medical, Highway 62, mile point 37070

7:12 a.m., medical, Bisbee Street, 3900 block

8:00 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block

11:00 a.m., medical, Last Street, 1800 block

11:29 a.m., medical, Wantland Avenue, 2100 block

1:05 p.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 2600 block

1:42 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 7300 block

2:59 p.m., medical, Timbermill Drive, 400 block

3:52 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 2500 block

4:00 p.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block

4:54 p.m., medical, Valinda Way/Orinda Drive

5:12 p.m., medical, South Second Avenue, 200 block

