There were 125 people booked at the Klamath County Jail as of Monday afternoon, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Eric Jimenez, Merrill, online sexual corruption of a child, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
James Solar Kirk Jr., Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Highway 97 North, mile point 109319, assault reported Saturday morning
North 10th Street, 200 block, fight reported Sunday evening
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Bristol Avenue, 2900 block, burglary reported Saturday evening
Burlwood Drive, 11900 block, burglary reported Saturday evening
East Main Street, 1300 block, theft reported Saturday night
Linda Vista Drive, 2300 block, burglary reported Sunday morning
Laverne Avenue, 3200 block, theft reported Saturday morning
East Main Street, 700 block, theft reported Saturday morning
Modoc Point Highway, mile point 37000, theft reported Sunday afternoon
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday evening
Home Avenue/Martin Street, theft reported Sunday evening
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Sunday night
Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Sunday night
Shasta Wat, 2500 block, theft reported Monday morning
La Marada Way, 3800 block, theft reported Monday morning
Front Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Monday morning
Oregon Avenue, 1400 block, theft reported Monday morning
South 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday morning
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
Butte Street, 3000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
South 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
South Alameda Avenue, 800 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon
Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon
Washburn Way, 3100 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon
Pine Street, 10 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon
South 6th Street, 4800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
Collisions
Midland Rest Area, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning
Vine Avenue, 2400 block, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning
Homedale Road/Independence Avenue, non-injury accident reported Sunday afternoon
Highway 140 East, mile point 13, accident reported with injuries Sunday afternoon
Knightwood Drive, 5400 block, hit and run reported Sunday afternoon
Washburn Way/Onyx Avenue, hit and run reported Sunday afternoon
Highway 97, mile point 178, accident reported with injuries Sunday afternoon
Highway 140 East/Yellow Jacket Springs Road, accident reported with injuries Sunday evening
South Poe Valley Road, mile point 20954, accident reported with injuries Sunday evening
Highway 140 West, mile point 62, accident reported with injuries Monday morning
South 6th Street/Madison Street, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon
South 6th Street, 5100 block, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon
Fire, medical aid
Saturday
4:41 p.m., medical, Alva Avenue, 3500 block
5:27 p.m., medical, Highway 97 South, mile point 19777
5:51 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1100 block
6:21 p.m., medical, Biehn Street/Iowa Street
7:02 p.m., medical, East Quaking Aspen Street, 400 block
7:33 p.m., medical, Miller Avenue, 5600 block
7:59 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 5200 block
8:09 p.m., medical, Highway 97, mile point 227
8:13 p.m., medical, South Poe Valley Road/Webber Road
8:46 p.m., medical, Bel Aire Drive, 5700 block
9:29 p.m., medical, Nob Hill, 138700 block
10:12 p.m., medical, Madison Street, 1500 block
10:23 p.m., medical, Anderson Road, 19400 block
10:52 p.m., medical, Andrew Drive, 7500 block
11:03 p.m., medical, Glenwood Drive, 4800 block
Sunday
1:26 a.m., medical, Patterson Street, 1300 block
7:33 a.m., medical, South 6th Street, 2700 block
9:26 a.m., medical, Applewood Street, 1000 block
9:40 a.m., medical, Homedale Road, 3000 block
9:47 a.m., medical, Bitterbrush Lane, 137100 block
11:06 a.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block
6:01 p.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 3900 block
6:17 p.m., medical, Happy Hollow Lane, 6600 block
7:03 p.m., structure fire, North 5th Street, 300 block
8:10 p.m., medical, Division Street, 300 block
11:44 p.m., medical, Simmers Avenue, 6300 block
Monday
1:08 a.m., medical, Weyerhaeuser Road, 4900 block
4:59 a.m., medical, Eberlein Avenue, 2800 block
6:24 a.m., medical, Highway 62, mile point 37070
7:12 a.m., medical, Bisbee Street, 3900 block
8:00 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block
11:00 a.m., medical, Last Street, 1800 block
11:29 a.m., medical, Wantland Avenue, 2100 block
1:05 p.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 2600 block
1:42 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 7300 block
2:59 p.m., medical, Timbermill Drive, 400 block
3:52 p.m., medical, South 6th Street, 2500 block
4:00 p.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block
4:54 p.m., medical, Valinda Way/Orinda Drive
5:12 p.m., medical, South Second Avenue, 200 block