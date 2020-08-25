Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 85 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Miguel Angel Espana; 27; Klamath Falls; parole violation, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Jennifer Renee Smith, 45, Klamath Falls, fugitive from another state, held without bond.
Justin Dean Hill, 33, Transient, parole violation, held without bond.
DUII
None.
Assaults
Martin Street, 600 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Burglary, theft and andalism
Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Kimberly Drive, 1700 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Clinton Ave., 4800 block, theft reported Saturday evening.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, vandalism reported Sunday morning.
Vine Ave., 1800 block, theft reported Sunday morning.
Shasta Way, 4200 block, vandalism reported Sunday morning.
S Third Ave., 600 block, vandalism reported Sunday morning.
Lower Klamath Lake Road, 13200 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 1300 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Vale Road, 2700 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 2100 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Lakeshore Drive, 900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Mitchell Street, 1400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Edler Street, 19000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800, theft reported Monday morning.
Williamson River Campground, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Miller Island Road, 1800 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Redding Street, 6300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
N 8th Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Collisions
Summers Lane/Kelley Drive, collision reported Saturday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 183, collision reported Saturday evening.
Modoc Point Highway, 36700 block, collision reported Sunday morning.
Shasta Way/Homedale Road, collision reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 181, collision reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 263, collision reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 262, collision reported Sunday afternoon.
Clover Creek Road, MP 12, collision reported Sunday evening.
HIghway 50, MP 19, collision reported Sunday evening.
Highway 97, MP 272, collision reported Monday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 44, collision reported Monday morning.