There are currently 110 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Rebecca Marie Lotches, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief 2nd degree, reckless driving, held in lieu of $20,000.
Casey Dustin Brady, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Travis Dewayne Cook, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jacy Lee Riddle, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Kent William Porter, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jerome Jae Himmel, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Brandon Ray Griffith, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Richard Arlen Keen, Prineville, failure to appear 1st degree (3), failure to appear — bench warrant (2), held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Ryan Sue Jacob, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
South 6th Street, 6500 block, assault reported Thursday evening
Austin Street, 1900 block, assault reported Thursday evening
Sumac Avenue, 4800 block, assault reported Friday afternoon
Burglary, theft and vandalism
South 6th Street, 3500 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening
Etna Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening
South 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Thursday evening
South 6th Street, 2800 block, theft reported Thursday evening
Manzanita Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Thursday night
Hope Street, 1400 block, stolen vehicle reported Thursday night
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday night
Owens Street, 1500 block, burglary reported Friday morning
Moore Park, vandalism reported Friday morning
Kelley Drive, 3900 block, vandalism reported Friday morning
Anderson Avenue, 4300 block, vandalism reported Friday morning
Berkeley Street, 2600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon
Reclamation Avenue, 2200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon
Crest Street, 2700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon
Collisions
Matney Road, 13400 block, accident with injuries reported Thursday evening
Highway 62, mile point 98, non-injury accident reported Thursday night
Klamath Avenue/South 6th Street, accident with injuries reported Thursday night
Crescent Cutoff Road/Highway 58, accident reported with injuries Friday morning
Parrot Drive/Highway 140 East, non-injury accident reported Friday morning
Fire, medical aid
Thursday
6:26 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3000 block
6:36 p.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block
7:35 p.m., medical, Highway 97 North, 3800 block
7:39 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1100 block
8:24 p.m., brush fire, Ravenwood Drive, 13900 block
9:19 p.m., medical, Rhododendron Street, 138600 block
9:48 p.m., medical, Highway 97 North, mile point 34300
9:48 p.m., medical, Highway 39, mile point 8200
11:09 p.m., medical, Highway 97 North, mile point 5400 block
11:32 p.m., medical, Glendale Street/Highway 139
Friday
2:05 a.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block
3:49 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 3600 block
7:21 a.m., smoke report, White Birch Way/Bull Pine Road
7:53 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 3600 block
8:21 a.m., medical, Valley View Lane, 5600 block
10:13 a.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block
10:23 a.m., medical, Main Street, 600 block
10:32 a.m., medical, Trinity Street, 100 block
10:33 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 3600 block
11:56 a.m., medical, Radcliffe Avenue, 2300 block
12:30 p.m., medical, Bellm Drive, 4700 block
1:05 p.m., medical, Fargo Street, 4200 block
2:35 p.m., medical, Siskyou Boulevard, 100 block