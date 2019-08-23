Klamath County Jail
There are currently 120 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jesse Taylor Shirtcliff, Klamath Falls, reg sanction ctr, probation violation, held without bail.
Larry Robert Glover, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Misty Merritt Jones, Portland, fail to appear – bench warrant (two counts), held in lieu $10,000 bail.
Kellie Lora Conrad, Klamath Falls, fail to appear – bench warrant (two counts), held in lieu $15,000 bail.
David Bruce Lindgren, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Misty Marie Yates, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, second degree theft, third degree criminal mischief, held in lieu $16,000 bail.
Jeffrey Jack Willett, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Dorian Ramirez-Hickman, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants, booked and released.
Larry Allen Muth, Lake Havasu City, Arizona, driving under the influence of intoxicants, booked and released.
Assaults
Arthur St, 2100 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Conger Ave, 500 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
S 6th St, 3700 block, fight reported Friday afternoon.
Kiwanis Park, fight reported Friday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Harvey Dr, 6400 block, stolen vehicle reported Thursday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Bisbee St/Brooklyn Ave, theft reported Thursday evening.
Lakeport Blvd, 200 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
N 2nd St, 800 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Oregon Ave, 2000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Greensprings Dr, 2300 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 5200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Redding St, 6600 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Union Ave, 2500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Avalon St, 1800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Collisions
Washburn Way/Foothills Blvd, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Vandenberg Rd, 3200 block, hit and run reported Thursday evening.
Laverne Ave, 3600 block, non-injury accident reported Thursday evening.
Greensprings Dr/140 W, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Altamont Dr/S 6th St, non-injury accident reported Friday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Thursday
4:52 p.m., medical, N Williams St, 100 block.
5:28 p.m., medical, 4th St, 137200 block.
7:03 p.m., medical, New Way, 6000 block.
7:06 p.m., brush fire, Hwy 97, MP 248.
7:11 p.m., medical, Kaehn Rd, 300 block.
7:12 p.m., medical, Vandenberg Rd, 3200 block.
10:14 p.m., medical, Hwy 139, 2200 block.
Friday
6:02 a.m., medical, Old Wagon Rd, 9600 block.
6:49 a.m., medical, Hwy 139.
7:18 a.m., medical, Patterson St, 2600 block.
8:10 a.m., medical, Evergreen Dr, 3400 block.
8:23 a.m., vehicle fire, Hwy 140 W, MP 35.
10:35 a.m., medical, E Elm St, 300 block.
11:01 a.m., medical, Clinton Ave, 4500 block.
11:49 a.m., medical, Meadow Glen Loop, 4800 block.
12:27 p.m., medical, Yonna St, 31700 block.
12:38 p.m., medical, Macdoel.
1:50 p.m., medical, 97 S, 16600 block.