Klamath County Jail
There are currently 128 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Wendy Mae Hoffman, Keno, probation violation, held without bail.
James Nicholas Shotwell, Klamath Falls, fourth degree assault witnessed by minor, held in lieu $15,000 bail.
Joel Louis Townsend, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
David Michael Clem, Ukiah, probation violation, held without bail.
Melvin Juan Alvarez, Gilchrist, probation violation, fugitive from other state, held without bail.
Casey Dustin Brady, Portland, parole violation, held without bail.
Jon Michael Grounds, second degree sodomy, held in lieu $50,000 bail.
Tristan Javier Joe, Klamath Falls, unlawful use of weapon, first degree burglary, held in lieu $20,000 bail.
Andrew Edward Reyes, Klamath Falls, second degree assault, held in lieu $120,000 bail.
Angela Rosanne Burnett, Klamath Falls, unlawful delivering of methamphetamine, held in lieu $20,000 bail.
Jose Buenaventura Vinals, Chiloquin, racketeering, held without bail.
Lawrence Raymond Robinson, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Erwin Lee Crain, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu $11,000 bail.
DUII
Just Robert Allen Cole, Coos Bay, driving under the influence of intoxicants, booked and released.
John Alan Simonsen, Bandon, driving under the influence of intoxicants, held in lieu $15,000 bail.
Assaults
Arthur St, 1400 block, fight reported Thursday afternoon.
California Ave, 800 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Crest St, 2800 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, fight reported Friday morning.
Worden Ave, 1300 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
N 7th St, 400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th St, 2300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Main Ave, 19500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Oregon Ave, 1400 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday night.
Crater Lake Pkwy, 400 block, burglary reported Thursday night.
Patterson St, 1500 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
97 N, 109400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Bryant Williams Dr, 1400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Keno Worden Dr, 14600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Homedale Rd, 2900 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
140 E, 73900 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Collisions
S 6th St, 5700 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3100 block, hit and run reported Thursday night.
Southside BYP/Summers Ln, hit and run reported Friday morning.
140 W/Orindale Rd, non-injury accident reported Friday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Thursday
3:06 p.m., medical, S 6th St, 5200 block.
4:22 p.m., medical, Oregon Ave, 1600 block.
5:05 p.m., medical, Dahlia St, 160 block.
5:22 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
6:18 p.m., medical, Wiard St, 2800 block.
6:28 p.m., medical, California Ave, 1500 block.
7:57 p.m., medical, Main St, 200 block.
9:15 p.m., medical, Radcliffe Ave, 2400 block.
9:43 p.m., medical, Merrill Pit Rd, 20100 block.
9:50 p.m., medical, Lincoln St, 800 block.
9:51 p.m., medical, Reclamation Ave, 2000 block.
9:53 p.m., medical, Wagon Trail Rd, 152400 block.
10:03 p.m., medical, Gatewood Dr, 5400 block.
10:16 p.m., medical, Crest St, 2800 block.
10:23 p.m., medical, Meadows Dr, 4400 block.
11:19 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 3600 block.
11:24 p.m., medical, Hawthorne St, 300 block.
11:59 p.m., medical, Hawthorne St, 300 block.
Friday
12:10 a.m., brush fire, Sprague River Rd, 3300 block.
4:04 a.m., medical, Tingley Ln, 6700 block.
5:40 a.m., medical, Darrow Ave, 2200 block.
7:39 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd, 2100 block.
8:11 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd, 2100 block.
9:20 a.m., medical, Monrovia Way, 3900 block.
9:30 a.m., medical, N Elm St, 100 block.
10:34 a.m., medical, Chemult Depot St, 109500 block.
11:10 a.m., medical, Hilyard Ave, 4000 block.
11:52 a.m., medical, Uhrmann Rd, 2600 block.
1:02 p.m., medical, Sari Dr, 2600 block.
1:06 p.m., medical, Cleveland Ave, 4700 block.
1:36 p.m., medical, Biehn St, 2600 block.