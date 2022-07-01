Despite fires that blazed through large portions of the park, Lava Beds National Monument is beginning ranger-led hikes and evening programs.
The Lava Beds Visitor Center is now open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Park staff are now offering free public programs Fridays through Sundays. The schedule of events this weekend include:
• “Schonchin Butte Hike” — Sunday, July 2, 10 a.m., from the Schonchin Butte Trailhead.
According to park officials, “Explore how volcanoes and fire shaped this landscape, as well as the diverse flora and fauna of the area.” The guided hike ends on the porch of a historic CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) lookout tower with spectacular views of the entire park and surrounding region. The trail is three-quarters of a mile one-way with little shade, a 500-foot climb and is rated as moderately strenuous. Visitors should bring water and a snack and wear closed-toed shoes.
• “Captain Jack's Stronghold Hike” — Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m.
“Learn more about the Modoc culture, how they used this landscape, the fascinating people and tragic timeline of the Modoc War, and how the stories of this site resonate to this day.” The hike is about a half-mile long with little shade and is ranked as moderate. Visitors should bring water and a snack and wear closed-toed shoes.
• On Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 meet at the Lava Beds Visitor Center patio at 2 p.m. for a ranger-led patio talk. Saturday’s program is “all things bats!” The Sunday program will focus on caves, how they form, and the different types of caves.