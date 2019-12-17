McKayla Reilly scored a short-handed goal with 2 ½ minutes left to play and the Eugene Generals left Klamath Falls with a 2-1 victory over the Ice Hawks in a Sunday game at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.
Michael Bair had scored a power-play goal about eight minutes earlier to put Klamath Falls on the scoreboard and knot the match at a goal apiece in the second contest between the teams over the weekend.
The Ice Hawks had won Saturday’s contest, 5-4.
In a game with limited penalties, Eugene had taken the original lead with 22 seconds left to play in the first period. Alejandro McClaim scored the only goal of Sunday’s match when the teams were even on the ice.
The Ice Hawks now head to the San Francisco area for four games this weekend in the annual Bellarmine College Prep Holiday Invitational, and will play their first game at 5:15 p.m. Friday. Klamath Falls then will have two games Saturday and one Sunday.
Klamath Falls returns to home action Dec. 28-29 with a pair of games against a team from Portland, at 5 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Bellarmine Prep tournament is the first of two this season for the Ice Hawks. They will host the annual Collier Challenge Cup Jan. 17-20.