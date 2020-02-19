There was nothing the Mazama boys basketball team could have done.
Phoenix had it all planned — drain the clock.
The Pirates ran nearly three minutes off the game clock and waited for a last-second shot to win.
Braeden Watts was the hero. He started his move in the left post, moved his way around the basket and shot the ball over Mazama’s Wes Gibson.
The basketball hit the left side of the iron first and bounced twice before it tumbled in to let Phoenix break the hearts of the Vikings, 50-48.
“I feel like we grew a lot, but we have to turn a new leaf. We did not win, but we have to go into next season with our heads high. Our season is over, as far as championship-wise, but we have to keep getting better,” Mazama junior Cole Brosterhous said.
“We just have to get a couple more wins and spoil other people’s seasons.”
Brosterhous was locked in against the Pirates, scoring with 23 points.
What doomed the Vikings after they held a lead until the final minute of the third quarter was not tracking Watts, who led the game with 25 points and made seven three-pointers.
Phoenix took its first lead of the game with 44.4 left in the third quarter, moving ahead 33-32.
Gibson made the game interesting with a three-pointer that tied the contest at 48-all with 2:44 left, right before Watts’ heroics.
Steven Luna came up with a steal when the Pirates attempted to drain the clock fully and passed the ball to Gibson, but was unable to make his free throw tries. With 1:51 left, the Pirates waited until the moment came to give the ball to Watts.
“That last possession, we did not foul so we just kind of were out there and did not get a timeout, so we figured we would play defense and not foul. I wanted to get that win so I was taking what I had and found my teammates,” Brosterhous said.
“I do not know. I think we probably could have fouled in that moment, took a timeout and figured out a game plan, but we just kept confidence in ourselves and played defense to get a stop, so that is what we did.”
The Vikings were without Tristan Lee, who was sick, and started Aydin Smith and Dillon Aguilar, who were both recognized for senior night.
“All of us are close. We are so close. You just have to be close basketball-wise and personal-wise,” Brosterhous said. “It sucks. You just want to get a stop and force them to take a stupid shot, but it didn’t happen.”