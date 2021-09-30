Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Larry went to be with the Lord September 19, 2021, and was reunited with his father and mother, Ira G. & Margaret M. Graves, and brother Richard Graves. His love inspired family and friends, and will remain forever in our hearts and truly will be missed by all.
He was born in Oroville, California, September 16, 1940. He attended Redding High School, class of 1958, served in the Navy 1958 to 1961, retired from Operating Engineers Local Union 3 in 1999.
He moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon to pursue his dream of owning a small cattle ranch. He enjoyed raising hay for the cows and loved them dearly. He worked many days from sunup to sundown, always with a smile at the Bar LG Ranch.
He leaves behind his loving partner & wife of 25 years, Pat Lunde-Graves,son Larry (Duke) Graves Jr., daughter Leanna Graves, brother and sister-in-law Charles & Judy Graves, sister Joan Wicklander, stepdaughters Cherrese Wilson & Colette Lunde, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Scheer Memorial Chapel, 2410 Foothill Blvd, Oroville, California, October 5, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Celebration of Life to be held at 17957 S. Poe Valley Road, Klamath Falls, October 16, 2021, at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to; Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Stanton Island, NY 10306
Psalm 31:14 — But I trust in you Lord I say, “You are my God.”