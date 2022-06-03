The state championship game turned into a laugher for shortstop Bridget Shullanberger and her Lakeview High teammates.
Only not the kind one might expect.
The Honkers won their first softball championship, upsetting top-seeded Grant Union/Prairie City 5-3 Friday afternoon in the Class 2A/1A state final at the University of Oregon’s Jane Sanders Stadium.
With Lakeview leading 3-2 with one out in the bottom of the sixth and a runner at first, the Prospectors’ Halle Parsons doubled over the head of center fielder Jaila Jackson.
Jackson ran into the wall near the 220-foot sign and fell, but got to her feet and threw to Shullanberger, whose relay to catcher Emily Philibert was in time to prevent pinch-runner Paige Weaver from scoring the tying run.
“It was kind of funny because Jaila hit the wall and I’m trying not to laugh, because I know Jaila’s laughing,” Shullanberger told OSAAtoday. “So I get the ball and I’m trying to think, ‘OK, is it going to third or home?’ When I got the ball, I just delivered it as quick as I could.”
Coach Sam Tacchini said at first he thought his shortstop made the wrong choice.
“I thought the play at the plate wasn’t going to be there. I thought we had the runner at third dead to rights,” Tacchini said in a phone interview. “But Bridget made a great relay. They’re the ones playing [the game], I’m sitting on a bucket.”
As for Jackson?
“I thought it was going over [the fence], and I got a little scared,” she told OSAAtoday. “I ran into the wall and bounced off of it. We’ve been working on all of that a lot, so that’s a big deal for us to make a play like that.”
It might not rival Tinkers to Evers to Chance, the century-old double-play combination of the Chicago Cubs, but those in Lakeview won’t soon forget Jackson to Shullanberger to Philibert.
Jackson went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Tyler McNeley pitched a complete game for the seventh-seeded Honkers (25-4 overall). McNeley allowed only one earned run on nine hits, walked one and struck out 10.
Tacchini said the Honkers’ game plan was to put more balls in play.
“We’ve been preaching that,” Tacchini said. “More contact, even if it’s not the base hit you want, it’s going to potentially lead to some pressure and some chaos.”
Even though the Prospectors’ Drew Williams struck out 15, she gave up eight hits and a walk. She she didn’t get much help from her defense, which committed six errors — that led to four unearned runs for Lakeview.
The Honkers added two runs in the seventh to pad their lead. The first two batters reached on errors and Jackson hit a sacrifice fly to right to make it 4-2. Raven McLain’s bunt single down the third-base line scored Lakeview’s final run.
Grant Union/Prairie City (26-2) scored once in the seventh but McNeley struck out Savannah Watterson to end the game.
The victory avenged a doubleheader loss to the visiting Prospectors on April 20.
“We wanted revenge and we knew we could do it,” McNeley told OSAAtoday. “We were kind of in a slump when we played them first, and we knew we could come back and do it. We had all the confidence in the world.”
Added Jackson: “We were a little angry about it. We really wanted to come back and win this.”
The Prospectors scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Addy Northway lined a single to left and took second on an error. She moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Riley Robertson’s two-out single to right.
The Honkers scored twice in the third to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Eliana Hansen reached base on an error and took second on a passed ball. Shullanberger lined a single to center, with Hansen stopping at third. McNeley was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Annikah Tacchini hit a sacrifice fly to left to tie the score at 1-1. Jackson lined a single to left to re-load the bases. Robertson, the Prospectors’ catcher, tried to pick off Shullanberger at third, but the throw was errant, allowing the Honkers to take the lead.
Lakeview added a run in the fifth as Tacchini reached on an error and pinch-runner Skyla Samples scored on Jackson’s double to left.
“I think we just made the game bigger than it was,” the Prospectors’ Robertson told OSAAtoday. “We just were thinking about that dogpile at the end instead of making an out, hitting a pitch, just doing the little things right.
“We’re an amazing team. I still think we’re the best team in the state. I would go with these girls against any team. Today we didn’t have it.”