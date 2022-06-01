It's one thing to play for a state championship with a travel ball team.
It's another one entirely when representing your high school.
Tyler McNeley and several of her Lakeview High softball teammates have experienced the former.
They'll all get the chance for the latter when the seventh-seeded Honkers (24-4 overall) meet No. 1 seed Grant Union/Prairie City (26-1) for the Oregon School Activities Association's Class 2A/1A championship at 2 p.m. Friday at the University of Oregon's Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
"These travel girls have won some and lost some championships," said Lakeview coach Sam Tacchini, who led the Basin Bandits to the USA Softball 16-U state championship game last July. "But it's a different feel representing your school. You've got a larger fan base and the entire community and everyone around town gets involved."
With the official state tournament postponed the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only Honkers catcher Emily Philibert, the lone senior on the roster, remains from the 2019 team that reached the OSAA semifinals.
Half of Lakeview's losses this season came in an April 20 doubleheader, when they were defeated by visiting Grant Union/Prairie City 3-0 in nine innings in the opener and 12-5 in the second game.
"These girls won't let the angst (of playing for a state title) get to them," Tacchini said. "It'll be more about that they lost to this team twice."
The Honkers are led by McNeley, who pitched a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts in a 2-0 victory against Kennedy on Tuesday in the semifinals. She also added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning for the final margin.
"We go where our pitcher goes. She's probably one of best in the state of Oregon, regardless of classification," Tacchini said. "Softball, unlike baseball (in which there are innings limits), one dominating pitcher can keep you in every game."
McNeley and the Prospectors' Drew Williams matched each other through eight scoreless innings in the opener of that April doubleheader before the visitors scored three runs in the ninth, two of which were unearned. Williams finished with a one-hitter and 13 strikeouts; McNeley gave up seven hits - four of them in the final inning as she surpassed the 125-pitch count - with one walk and 14 strikeouts.
The Honkers led 5-4 after two innings in the second game before Grant Union/Prairie City pulled away.
Lakeview's only other losses this season came against Class 4A Mazama, which won a state play-in game, and Burns, which is playing for the Class 3A title Friday.
The Honkers even added a non-league game against Class 4A Skyline champion Henley after their Special District 5 season was complete, beating the Hornets 5-3. Henley reached the second round of the state tourney before losing to top-ranked Marist Catholic, which will play for a title Saturday.
Despite the impressive resume, Lakeview was only seeded seventh for the state tourney.
"We set ourselves up with a harder schedule than most teams in the 2A race," Tacchini said. "But they don't really give you credit for going out and finding those games. That's one of my heartaches with the OSAA."
Now the Honkers not only have a chance to prove they were overlooked, but also can avenge those two losses to the Prospectors.
"The girls are very excited to go," Tacchini said. "They want to win one for their school."