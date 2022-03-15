Oregon Tech Head Women's Basketball Coach Scott Meredith announced today, the signing of Abbey Hadsell, a 6-2 multi-position standout from Folsom High School in Folsom, California.
Hadsell has been an integral member of Coach Lynn Wolking's powerful Bulldogs who finished the 2021-22 season at 26-4 overall with a 9-1 record in the Sierra-Foothill League. They finished the season as the #1 ranked team in the Sac-Joaquin Section, the #6 ranked team for D-1 schools in California and the #9 ranked team for all high schools in California according to MaxPreps.
Hadsell also played basketball for the West Coast Elite AAU club where she averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists while shooting 60% from the floor and 81% from the free-throw line during their 40-game travel season.
"Although Abbey's senior season was limited due to injury, she had a very successful high school career in a dominant D-I high school program" stated Coach Meredith. "At 6'2" she mainly played the post at Folsom High and can certainly do that here at Tech. However, Abbey has the ball-handling skill and perimeter shooting game that will allow her to compete at the 3 and 4 positions for us as well. Her combination of height, length, and skill set will create tremendous matchup problems for teams in the Cascade Conference. We are really excited about the possibilities of what we might be able to do at both ends of the court. After limited action this season, Abbey is anxious to get back on the floor full time. She is taking her training seriously and we expect her to be 100% ready to go next September. Abbey was highly recruited had quite a few offers from other schools, but of course, we are overjoyed she chose Oregon Tech."
Hadsell is the daughter of Jory and Michelle Hadsell of Folsom, California. She will major in Biology/Health Sciences while determining a specific career path. She will wear number 23 for the Lady Owls next season and is joining Folsom High School teammate Chelsea Ching who signed earlier in the year with Tech. Hadsell and Ching were recently honored by being selected to participate in the prestigious "Battle of NorCal – Senior Edition" in the San Francisco Bay Area.