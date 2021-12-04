The Oregon Tech women's soccer team fell short of qualifying for the NAIA national championship game, instead losing to third-seeded Tennessee Southern 4-1 in the national semifinals on Saturday.
The tenth-seeded Owls were trailing by three goals at the half at the OB Sportsplex in Orange Beach, Alabama — the site of the NAIA National Championship final rounds.
Tech, who had not allowed multiple goals in a single match all season, were outgunned by the Firehawks — who would make 16 shot attempts to the Owls' 4. The Owls were unable to get off a single shot in the first half.
The statline was business as usual for Tennessee Southern, who lead the NAIA in total goals (128) and goals per game (5.57).
Ten of the Firehawks' shots were on frame, while the Owls had only one shot on goal. That lone strike was a goal for Mehana Ortiz in the 51st minute.
The loss dropped the curtain on a special season for Oregon Tech, who made the school's first-ever national final four in soccer despite earning the lowest seed in the 10-team final rounds.
On their way to the semifinal, the Owls notched the most wins in a single season in school history while only allowing 12 goals all season long. They finished their campaign at 20-4-1, having potted 53 goals.
Tech won both the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season title and the single-elimination conference tournament.
Kyra Mull, a midfielder from Canby who started every game and scored an important game-winner in the national tourney, is the roster's lone senior.
Should they all return, the Owls would sport a dangerous roster next season. There are two freshmen, a sophomore and a junior among Tech's top-four goalscorers — who all combined to score 62 percent of the Owls' goals.
The four defenders who started in the semifinal — and nearly every other game this year — are composed of three freshmen and a sophomore. Alyx Burkhartzmeyer, Tech's goalie for 84 percent of the team's total minutes, is just a sophomore.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas, running back A.J. Dillon and quarterback Aaron Rodgers speak to the media via Zoom after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.