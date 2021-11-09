SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — No. 1 seed Oregon Tech (15-2) held off No. 8 seed Carroll College (5-9-1) for a 1-0 victory on Tuesday. Maddie Miller grabbed a goal in the 40th minute, and Tech used resolute defense to advance to the next round.
No. 18 Oregon Tech 1, No. 8 Carroll College 0
In the first 39 minutes, the match was fairly back and forth, however Tech had mustered the better opportunities of the two sides.
The Owls pushed the ball down the flanks well, and had sent some dangerous balls in that peppered the frame of the Fighting Saints.
In the 40th minute, Tech was rewarded for its persistent attack.
Sylvia Sloss slotted a through ball for Maddie Miller who coolly finished to put the Lady Owls up by a goal.
Both sides had their chances in the second half, but it was OIT who held Carroll to fewer opportunities. Tech’s opportunistic defense held Carroll to only two shots on goal that were fairly comfortable for Alyx Burkhartzmeyer to lay claims too.
Tech finished the match outshooting the Saints 14-7, and 7-2 in shots on goal.
The Lady Owls finished with the bulk of possession in an aggressive match that saw each side accrue nearly 10 fouls.
The Lady Owls advance to the next round where they will face either Northwest or Eastern Oregon tomorrow at Willamalane.