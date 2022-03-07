MEDFORD — The Oregon Tech Women’s Golf team finished in first place after a very strong performance on Monday at the Oregon Tech Spring Invite at Centennial golf club. The Lady Owls saw Quincy Beyrouty surge up the leader board, posting a school-record 5-under 67 to match teammate Payton Canon for first in the event.
Beyrouty had a career day on Monday, totaling seven birdies, an event, and team-high from this weekend. Beyrouty started off strong on the first four holes, before earning six birdies in a stretch of just nine holes.
The impressive day from the sophomore, saw her move from fifth to first, eventually clinching a share of the individual title. It is not only Beyrouty’s first individual title for the Owls but also her career-low.
The other co-champion for Tech was Payton Canon, who shot a 3-under 72, in another strong performance from Oregon Tech. Canon birdied five times on Monday, including two in the final three holes to finish atop the leader board. The first team all-American was just one off her career-best, which came at last year’s NAIA National Tournament.
Rounding out the top three was Tech’s Ashley Zhu, who fired an 8-over to finish at +11 for the event. Zhu led after Round 1 for the Owls, but the inspired performances from her teammates saw them jump ahead. Zhu earned two more birdies on Monday, which tied her amount from yesterday.
Corban University’s Delainey Rez (159) finished fourth 13 strokes behind the leaders with teammate Kelly Dunn grabbing seventh place (164) to lead the Warriors to a second-place finish.
Tech’s Maiya Baker finished in 5th place, as the junior had two birdies on the back nine which held off Arianna Castanada of Simpson by one stroke to stay in the top five.