All students in their senior years of high school in Klamath, Modoc, and Siskiyou Counties are eligible to enter to win a scholarship recently established by Klamath Water Users Association.
The association, which represents irrigation districts throughout the Klamath Basin, started the initial fund with a contribution of $500. The more individuals and businesses that contribute, the more scholarships can be awarded to seniors through the fund. The deadline for seniors to enter for a chance to win a scholarship is midnight on June 7.
The effort has so far collected $1,500 — enough to award three scholarships, said Chelsea Shearer, administrative assistant to KWUA Executive Director Paul Simmons. Shearer, whose daughter is a 2020 Henley High graduate, pitched the concept to the board of directors.
“It’s just a way to let them know that we’re all thinking of them and we stand behind them and their goals,” Shearer said.
Shearer said in order to enter, seniors must send a senior photo with their first and last name (to be used in KWUA’s social media campaign), the name of their high school, and one sentence describing their plan for what they will do after high school.
Shearer said she will post a photo of a student who has entered the scholarship contest on KWUA’s Facebook page every day as a way to show the association is behind them.
Those still working to complete their graduation requirements are welcome to enter to win a scholarship.
“It’s not about who’s better,” Shearer said. “It’s about, ‘Hey, you did this, you made it this far, and we’re here to support you.’”
Ben DuVal, vice president of KWUA, said he and other producers can empathize with seniors under the current circumstances that ended their school year in person.
“Ag producers right now in the Klamath Basin — we definitely understand uncertainty, the disappointment of working hard and making plans to see them fall apart,” DuVal said. “So we can empathize with the seniors and saw that we could hopefully improve the future for them.”
Tricia Hill, president of KWUA, also acknowledged that the association wants to do what it can to support the class of 2020 in light of current events.
“There’s an excitement to the end of your senior year and a camaraderie with your classmates that you’ve been going to school with, and all of that they’re never going to get,” Hill said. “They’re going to miss out on it.
“In a year that everything is just so grim ... it was something that we could do that was positive and uplifting.”
Every senior who enters will have their name entered into a drawing to receive a scholarship. All donated funds will go toward a scholarship of some amount.
Shearer encourages donations from individuals, groups, or businesses of any amount toward the scholarship fund through June 7. Checks can be made payable to: KWUA Senior Scholarship, 2312 S. Sixth St., Ste. A, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
To enter a drawing for the scholarship, seniors must submit required information to chelsea@kwua.org by June 7. The recipients of the scholarships will be chosen at random via www.random.org and will be announced on KWUA’s Facebook page on June 9.