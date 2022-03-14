A Klamath Falls Union High School senior has a promising future. Linnea Gebauer has officially made it into the top 16 out of 150 students in the C-SPAN Student Cam competition.
“When I saw the prompt of: ‘How does the federal government impact your life?’ I knew that I could do something with wildfires since that’s an issue that is really important to me,” Gebauer said in a news release.
She decided to do her story on the Bootleg Fire which took place last July and burned over 413,000 acres. During her piece, she talked about prescribed burns and how they are vital to keep our forests intact.
According to Daniel Stearns, Digital Media teacher at Klamath Union High School, the students often compete in high level competitions and they are in an aggressive program.
“I’ve got a little hint of the kind of quality filmmaker she was, when she was a sophomore she entered a really prestigious film festival and won it, and she was just getting started in the program,” Stearns said. “So she’s always had kind of a gift for telling stories and how to put the video together.”
Gebauer said as of right now she is still undecided on what she wants to do when she goes to college, but filmmaking is a possibility.
“I think even getting to the top sixteen was insane. I didn’t think, I don’t know, I knew it was a good video, but I guess like Dan said I didn’t know how good it would be or how it would be perceived by people,” Gebauer said.
The grand prize is a total of $5,000 for the winner and the school will receive a $750 check that will go towards the program.
Stearns said that if she wins, the money will go back into field trip funds to help them go up against some of the elite competition.