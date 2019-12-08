MERLIN — Klamath Union’s Isaiah Franco posted a 14-5 decision in the finals to win the 132-pound championship Saturday at the Dan Vidlak Invitational wrestling tournament.
Mazama, meanwhile, had three wrestlers advance to the finals to help the Vikings to a fourth-place team finish in a tournament dominated by Grants Pass.
In the girls portion of the tournament, three Klamath Basin wrestlers won titles.
Hayleigh Dukes of Klamath Union went 3-0 to win the 119-124-pound class, while Mazama’s Natanee Campbell won at 130-133 and Monique Hansen at 225. Zandria McElroy (132-140) and Anastasia Kuler (170-183) both finished second for Mazama.
Franco, a top seed, won twice by fall after a first-round bye, and then beat Diego Chavez of Grants Pass in his finals bout.
For Mazama, Christian Lewis reached the finals at 160, as did teammates Ethan Richards at 182 and Dominic Hankins at 220. Richards and Hankins both were No. 2 seeds and lost to the top-seeded wrestler in their weight classes.
Mazama’s Savien Burk placed third at 138, and KU’s Donavan DelosReyes was third at 285.
Fifth-place efforts were claimed by Mazama’s Bailey Rogers (106) and Cade Wynne (182), along with KU’s Zachary Moore (145). Mazama’s Jason Ortega was sixth at 195.
Wrestlers who lost in the first round could wrestleback and take a consolation title, which Ashton Lewis (120), Treyce Horton (126) and Brycen Loder (138) did.
KU’s Kavin Farrell (120), Jacob Gardner (138), and Mazama’s Justin Ivy (145), Taylor Casey (152), Seth Wright (220) and Brendan Solus (220) all were a match shy of placing.
Modoc takes second
CHESTER — Scott Lewis gave Modoc its lone individual champion over the weekend at the annual Chester Invitational wrestling tournament, and teammates Daniel Strain (106 pounds) and Cody Spahr (285) both placed second.
Lewis won the 220-pound weight class to help the Braves finish second in the team competition in a meet which was dominated by schools from Nevada.
Ashton Phillips, Troy Lewis, Logun Lee and Alex Olson also placed in the boys tournament for Modoc.
The Braves had two individual champions in the girls portion of the meet, with Karly Pedrola first at 112 and Yawnah Brown first at 170.
At 112, Modoc’s Emily Grensel and Grace Murray placed second and third, respectively, while Madilyn Shunn and Rosa Lanaverte were second and third, respectively at 130.
Modoc now prepares for its annual home meet, the Northeast Classic, with a dual-meet competition set for Friday and a bracket meet scheduled for Saturday.
Two Honkers win titles
GLIDE — Wyatt Patzke and Morgan Ludwig each won his weight class at the Willie Wilkerson memorial wrestling tournament over the weekend, and were two of the four Lakeview wrestlers to reach the finals.
Patzke won the 145-pound title with a dominating 16-3 decision over Haygen VanGordon of Roseburg, while Ludwig claimed a 6-4 decision to win the 152-pound crown.
Will Goeres was second at 106, while Dylan Julian was the runner-up at 182, efforts which helped Lakeview place sixth in the 12-team competition.
Four area wrestlers finished third in the tournament.
Bonanza’s Oak Tenold, after a semifinal loss to the eventual 126-pound winner, came back with two falls to place third, one of three Antlers to finish third. Tanner Mestas (132) and Chance Solus (152) also lost in the semifinals and then came back to place third in their respective weight classes.
Chiloquin’s Jared Conroy lost in the quarterfinals at 285 and then came back with three pins to take his third-place medal.
Bonanza’s Breanna Mestas, at 120, was one match shy of placing.
Friday Wrestling
Henley takes fourth
PHOENIX — Henley had two wrestlers in the finals, two comeback to place third and another who won his weight class in a round-robin competition Friday, at the season opening Harry Mondale Memorial wrestling tournament.
Jaxon Mengis won twice by fall to make the 113-pound finals, where he was pinned by Eagle Point’s Luke Callahan. At 285, Brayden Roach won twice by fall, including a pin over teammate William Barrett in the semifinals, before he lost to Salvador Castanon of Phoenix.
Dylan Rose lost in the first round at 182, and then won three times to take third place in his weight class, while Taylor Villa, at 220, also lost in the first round and came back to take third with a pair of falls.
Scott Renslow was the 195-pound winner in a four-person, round-robin competition.
Their efforts helped Henley finish fourth in the tournament behind Eagle Point, South Medford and Ashland.