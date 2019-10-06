BEND — Eliza Blake and Kaley Schneider turned in top 20 performances Friday at the annual Oxford Classic cross country race at Drake Park.
Blake led the Klamath Union girls team, which placed ninth, with a 17th-place individual finish in the 5,000-meter race, one in which she was timed in 20 minutes, 21.38 seconds. Lakeview’s Schneider was two spots behind Blake in the girls race, and timed in 20:30.53.
Gillian Fenner was the first Henley girl to finish, and she placed 54th in 22:20.72.
Summit, which had five of the first seven runners in the girls race, won the meet with a near perfect 16 points, and comfortably finished ahead of crosstown rival Bend, which was second with 95.
In the boys 5K event, KU’s Brady Montieth placed 21{sup}st{/sup} in 17:17.99, with teammates Isaac Bailey in at No. 32 and Olaf Coffey at No. 42.
The Pelicans were 10{sup}th{/sup} in the team race, one which included runners from both Henley and Lakeview.
Henley’s first runner to finish the boys race was Reese Messman in 64{sup}th{/sup} (18:33.00), while Lakeview’s first runner was Paul Lindsley at No. 83 (19:16.18).
Summit also won the boys team title, and had a score of 66, while Ashland was second with 84.
Friday Football
Mazama 42, Knights 0
GRANTS PASS – Junior quarterback Tristan Lee and senior running back Charlie Baker combined for all Mazama’s touchdowns, three apiece, as Mazama shutout North Valley, 42-0, Friday, to push its Skyline Conference record to 2-0.
Lee got the Vikings on the board with a four-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Lee and Baker alternated touchdowns with Baker closing out the game on a two-yard run into the end zone.
Senior kicker Aydin Smith had successful kicks on every Viking touchdown, for six points.
On defense, Trevon Daniels and Alex Hayden each earned an interception in Mazama’s win to push its season record to 5-0.
The Vikings will be in Eugene at 7 p.m. next Friday at Marist Catholic for a nonleague kickoff.
Henley 41, McLoughlin 12
MILTON-FREEWATER – Henley used a 27-point first half to blow past McLoughlin, 41-12, in a nonleague football game Friday night at Milton-Freewater.
Senior John Tacchini scored two touchdowns, back-to-back in the second quarter on six- and 19-yard runs. Junior quarterback Tim Orr threw two touchdown passes, both of 30 yards.
The Hornets allowed just two Pioneer touchdowns, one in the third and the other in the fourth, but prevented two-point conversion attempts on both scores.
Henley kicker Micah Rasmussen was five-for-six.
On defense, junior Cade Northcutt led the Hornets with 4.5 tackles.
Henley travels to Phoenix to play the Pirates at 7 p.m. Friday.
Happy Camp 56, Butte Valley 39
HAPPY CAMP — Butte Valley rallied several times Friday, but never was able to take the lead and dropped a 56-39 Nor-Cal 8-Man Football League contest at Happy Camp.
A Trevor Allen run in the second period allowed the Bulldogs to cut their deficit to 22-20, and Butte Valley then trailed at halftime, 36-33.
Allen rushed 31 times for 424 yards, and Brandon Hensley 15 times for 210 yards. Butte Valley lost the ball twice on turnovers, and had three touchdowns called back because of penalties.
On defense, Wyatt Faivre had an interception, while Allen had a team-high 19 tackles.
Hosanna Christian 2, North Lake 0
SILVER LAKE — North Lake has forfeited its Mountain Valley League football game Friday to Hosanna Christian. No details on why they forfeit took place was available at Herald and News press time.
Thursday Soccer
Hidden Valley 4, Mazama 0
MURPHY — Hidden Valley scored three second-half goals Thursday to pull away from Mazama on the way to a 4-0 Skyline Conference boys soccer victory that left the Mustangs 1-1-1 in the league and 5-1-1 on the season.
Hidden Valley held a 1-0 halftime lead.
Mazama resumes its season at North Valley Monday.