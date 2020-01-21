GRANTS PASS — Klamath Union and Henley each picked up a team championship Saturday in the first major swimming meet of the season, with Pelicans winning the boys title and Henley claiming the girls crown.
In winning the boys title, KU picked up 113 points, while Henley was second with 56.
Henley’s girls won their crown with 144 points, and North Valley was second with 42.
KU had a pair of relay wins in the boys competition, along with a 1-2 finish in the 200-yard freestyle when Theron Gray won the race in two minutes, 10.74 seconds and teammate Brady Montieth was next at 2:11.05.
The Pelicans won both freestyle relays, and Gray and Montieth were part of both. Josh Woodward and Wyatt Ritter complemented the two relay teams. Woodward also had a pair of individual runner-up efforts, in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Montieth also won the 500 freestyle.
Henley’s Jacob Preston had a trio of seconds, and finished behind KU’s Ritter in the 100 freestyle. Preston also was second in the 50 freestyle and was part of Henley’s runner-up finish in the 400 freestyle relay along with teammates Micah Rasmussen, Luke Homfeldt and Andrew Edwards.
In the girls meet, Henley won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay races.
Ruth Simonsen, Brenna Morgan, Kinsey Hullman and Jamie Whitaker were on both winning relay teams, and teammates Stacy Brown, Lauren Wilkinson, Grace Tucker and Gillian Fenner were second for the Hornets in the 400 freestyle relay.
Hullman and Morgan gave Henley a 1-2 effort in the 100 backstroke, while Mataya Myron and Wilkinson went 1-2 for the Hornets in the 100 breaststroke. Hullman also won the 100 butterfly, and Morgan the 200 freestyle.
Myron was second in the 500.
Among the other double winners was KU’s Paige Orlando. She won both of the girls short freestyle races.
In the girls 100 backstroke, Klamath Basin swimmers claimed seven of the top eight places, including Cheyenne VanNorman of Lost River, who was sixth in the race and put the Raiders on the scoreboard.
Local swimmers will return to action at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, when the rescheduled Henley Freeze will be conducted.
Girls Basketball
Lost River 44, Glide 20
GLIDE — Lost River took a 20-7 halftime lead and went on to post a 44-20 Southern Cascade League girls basketball victory at Glide Saturday. The Raiders outscored theirs hosts in all four quarters.
Damary Roman was the lone player to reach double figures in the game, and she led Lost River with 10 points. Nine different Raiders scored in the win, with Ashleigh Taylor adding eight points. Roman and Daniela Duran both pulled down eight rebounds for the Raiders, while Taylor had five assists.
Boys Basketball
North Lake 65, Chiloquin 25
CHILOQUIN — Silas Roth scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the first half as North Lake rolled to a 30-10 halftime lead, and the Cowboys finished with a 65-25 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory over Chiloquin Saturday at the Big Gym.
Tyce Grassman and Zack Venegus both added nine points for the Cowboys. Brad Rafini, Kendall Wesler and Silas Roth all had seven North Lake rebounds, and Roth also had five assists and five steals.
Zach Holcomb led Chiloquin with nine points.
Hosanna Christian 44, RV Adventist 36
MEDFORD — Hosanna Christian methodically pulled away from Rogue Valley Adventist to claim a 44-36 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory Saturday.
Ethan Milligan and Spencer Crawford scored 13 and 10 points for the Lions, respectively, and Will Maupin was a point shy of double figures.
Game-scoring honors went to Isaiah Christensen of RVA, with 16 points.