NORTH BEND — Depth and balance paid off for the Klamath Union boys swimming team over the weekend.
The Pelicans scored 315 points to win the district Class 4A/3A/2A/1A swimming championship, with only Wyatt Ritter claiming an individual victory.
Ritter won the boys 100-yard freestyle race, and finished 16 hundredths of second ahead of Henley’s Jacob Preston in a race where the top four all advance to the state championships this weekend at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Among the five double winners at the district meet was KU’s Paige Orlando, who won the girls 50- and 100-yard freestyle races. Henley’s Kinsey Hullman was the other district champion from Klamath Falls, and won the girls 100 backstroke.
Only the individual race champions at the district meet in North Bend gained automatic state entries.
Once all of the district meets had reported, the final eight spots in each of the 12 openings on the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state were filled by the next fastest times regardless of district.
The Southern Oregon District will send 15 additional relay teams, and another 33 individual entries, and KU and Henley both have solid numbers headed to the meet.
Once qualifiers were determined, the local district had six swimmers headed to the boys 100-yard breaststroke, including Andre Amundsen and Nate Gettman from KU.
They will be joined at state by Josh Woodward (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke), Theron Gray (200 freestyle) and Ritter (50 freestyle) as additional state entries.
The Pelicans also will have their boys 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams at state.
They will be joined by the Henley boys relay teams in both of those races, as well as Henley’s three girls relay teams, which will include the 200-yard medley relay.
Individually, Henley also will send to the state meet Brenna Morgan (girls 200 individual medley), Keegan Dentinger (boys 100 freestyle), Preston (boys 50 and 100 freestyles) and Hullman (100 butterfly).
At the district meet, Morgan, Hullman, Preston and Woodward each had a runner-up finish.
Henley’s girls 200-yard freestyle relay provided the other Basin runner-up finish.
Boys Basketball
Hosanna Christian 62, Rogue Valley Adventist 56
Hosanna Christian jumped out to an early lead and then held off Rogue Valley Adventist, 62-56, Saturday as the Lions sealed fourth place in the Mountain Valley League boys basketball race.
The Lions held a 37-22 halftime lead, but the Red Tail Hawks used six three-point baskets in the second half to cut into their deficit before Hosanna Christian would secure the win at Tony Bush Court.
Ethan Milligan scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the first half for Hosanna, and Christian Coleman scored 11 of his 15 points in the opening half. Beau Baley and Will Maupin both were a field-goal shy of double figures for the Lions.
League playoffs are this week, and the Lions are scheduled to host a game Wednesday.