Are you ready for classic cars and local culture? Then it’s time for the Kruise of Klamath.
The annual Kruise began Thursday evening, kicking off a weekend of events. The festivities will be highlighted by Saturday’s all-day car show, called Show ‘n Shine, where participating vehicles will be parked along Main Street between 3rd and 11th streets, viewable by the public after 9:00 a.m. Food will be available from local vendors. Attendance on Saturday is free.
Linda Tepper, the Secretary/Treasurer for the Kruise of Klamath board of directors, expects 400 to 425 cars to be registered for the big event by Saturday morning. This compares roughly to the number of cars that participated last year. Tepper said that about 35 percent of the vehicles will be from outside the local area, speaking to the widespread interest generated by the event.
Classic cars, dating from before 1979, will make up the bulk of the participating vehicles, and will also be eligible to win awards. A few newer cars will also be displayed on Main Street. The more recent models won’t be eligible for most of the awards, but will add contemporary variety to the display.
“We usually get about a dozen newer cars that like to show up,” Tepper said, “particularly like the newer Mustangs or Corvettes.”
Award winners will be determined in a variety of ways, with a panel of judges deciding winners for numerous categories. Special awards will be given out by prominent members of the community, including one to be presented by Mayor Carol Westfall. The biggest award, Best in Show, is voted on by the participants themselves. A 1941 Willys Coup won Best in Show last year.
After the award ceremony, Saturday’s event concludes with a closed cruise along Main Street, exclusive only to pre-1979 registered cars. Tepper said that some people consider this to be the best part of the show.
“All the spectators get to crowd the sidewalks and hear these cars in action,” Tepper said.
She said that hearing and seeing the cars rolling down the road is one of the most fun aspects of the weekend.
While the marquee events take place Saturday, the rest of the weekend is also packed with activity. Friday has a series of mini-shows at various locations around Klamath and Sunday ends with the poker run event, which allows participants to compete and win prizes for having the best poker hand.