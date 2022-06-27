Cars cruise down Main Street during the Kruise of Klamath on Saturday.
Lee Stilwell of Klamath Falls stands next to his candy-apple red 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air, which won Best of Show on Saturday at the Kruise of Klamath.
Richard Dunham from Florence receives the "Born This Way" award for his unmodified 1966 Dodge Dart on Saturday at the Kruise of Klamath.
The 2013 Board's Choice winner, a 1923 Dodge C Cab Delivery owned by Greg Beckman Sr. of Klamath Falls, made a return to the Kruise of Klamath on Saturday.
Lonnie Alexander of Klamath Falls won the "Baby Got Back" award for his 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Saturday at the Kruise of Klamath.