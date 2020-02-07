After 16 years reporting for KOTI NBC2 in Klamath Falls, Lyle Ahrens plans to retire from broadcasting in August.
KOBI leadership commented on Ahren’s retirement in a news release on Thursday afternoon.
“We have been so fortunate to have Lyle delivering the news of Klamath County and the surrounding area,” said Bob Wise, vice president/general manager of KOBI TV/NBC5 and KOTI/NBC2, in a news release. “He understands the complexities of the water crisis and other issues that are so important to Klamath residents. He will be missed.”
“Lyle is a Klamath Falls news institution,” said Craig Smullin, news director for KOBI TV/NBC5 and KOTI TV/NBC2. “No one has covered the community like he has the last 16 years. He’s been a huge asset to me and our entire news organization. While we are incredibly sad to lose Lyle, we are very excited about his plans for the future.”
Ahrens, 61, said he’s always loved the area since moving to Klamath Falls in 1978.
He worked in radio for 10 years at Wynne Broadcasting prior to taking the position with KOTI in 2004.
While Ahrens said has purchased a passport and would like to do some traveling, he expressed love for the Klamath Basin and its people.
“This is home,” Ahrens said.
He also expressed admiration for KOTI NBC2 and its leadership.
“They have been an amazing company to work with,” Ahrens said. “I can’t say enough for Craig Smullin and Patsy Smullin.”
Patsy Smullin is president and owner of California Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.