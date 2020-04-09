Local nonprofit Klamath Works, a work training program that offers a path to self-sufficiency, has had the mission to help people work through barriers to find employment since opening in 2016.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Klamath Works continues to offer free, virtual and limited in-person help to those seeking to boost their job skills, especially for individuals who find themselves out of work, furloughed, or somewhere in-between due to the economic crisis many are experiencing in their personal and professional lives.
“We get people every day that call in and have been laid off and they haven’t been part of our program before but then they’re wanting to know if they can get some assistance,” said Joy McInnis, executive director of Klamath Works, on Wednesday.
“That’s what we do,” she added. “We can do all the intake process over the phone. They can participate in life skill classes if they want to. But at the very least, we can update them of the job positions every day.”
By registering and becoming a client of Klamath Works, individuals gain access to job coaches, resume, cover letter, and job interviewing tips, as well as life skills programs, offered now virtually and by phone.
Klamath Works can also keep job seekers regularly informed about new job opportunities locally.
“There are employers that are actively seeking employees right now, so we can direct them in that direction and help them get their applications and resumes out,” McInnis said.
McInnis said some grocery stores especially are looking for employees, whether it’s stocking shelves or working nights and early mornings.
Klamath Works is also able to help individuals navigate the Oregon Department of Employment website, which has proved daunting for many of late.
“We can help them walk through it,” McInnis said. “I think ODE’s website’s been bombarded … We can give them direction on how to work through that.”
McInnis said that when Klamath Works originally started, the non-profit had a fairly rigid program with designated hours and program length. Over time, that relaxed and evolved to become flexible around the schedules of those the nonprofit serves.
“We keep evolving and try to see how to best serve the clients,” McInnis said.
Some staff are teleworking due to the pandemic, others are at the South Sixth building and able to take phone calls and interact virtually with individuals.
Klamath Works continues to support people who were having a hard time getting or keeping a job before the pandemic, due to a variety of factors. In addition to offering practical job skills, they also instill “soft” skills like dependability, integrity, persistence, and pride in work, according to their website.
“We have developed supported work opportunities so that if someone is really struggling to get a job … whatever the issue might be that they’re really struggling with, they can work with our job coaches and gain some experience and a reference that then helps them find a job elsewhere,” McInnis explained.
Job coaches can work with individuals by phone and/or virtually via video chat, she said.
“We do life skill modules and we’re offering those electronically now so anybody can tune into those, we have a link on our Facebook page,” she added.
A job coach leads the sessions and anyone that has Skype or a microphone on their computer can communicate verbally via the session. Individuals can send messages during the session as well.
Klamath Works also offers additional resources like cooking and exercise videos on their Facebook page, as well as a storytime for small children read by a job coach.
Those who need to come in to Klamath Works in-person are required to call ahead and schedule an appointment, as well as go through a health screen prior to entering the building, McInnis said.
“This thing just keeps evolving,” she noted. “We are really, really trying to encourage over the phone/internet if at all possible.”
For those who do not have internet access, McInnis emphasized calling Klamath Works directly for additional support services.
Klamath Works also provides resources on Instagram and at their website: www.klamathworks.com. Contact Klamath Works by phone at 541-887-8495.