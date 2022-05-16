Klamath Union sophomore Patricia Dougherty dropped just one of 49 games in cruising to the girls singles title at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 tournament Friday in Medford.
She qualified for the state tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Dougherty swept her first two opponents 6-0, 6-0 before dropping her only game to Sutherlin's Addison Roberts in a 6-0, 6-1 semifinal victory.
Dougherty then blanked Marist Catholic's Christina Nguyen 6-0, 6-0 in the final.
Klamath Union finished third in the team standings. The Pelicans' Hailey Degroot and Bailyn Amos took the consolation doubles championship.
Track & field
Class 2A Special District 4 Championships: Lost River senior Kieryn Ruda won the 300-meter hurdles but was disqualified in the finals of the 100 hurdles in Saturday's meet at Hidden Valley High in Grants Pass.
Ruda won the 300 hurdles by more than a second, finishing in 51.11. Despite setting a personal record of 16.92 in the 100 hurdle prelims to lead all qualifiers, she was DQ'd in the finale.
Lakeview freshman Elizabeth Gores won the 3,000 by nearly 10 seconds in 11:38:53 and also qualified for state by placing second in the 1,500 in a PR of 5:18.36.
Lost River's Jazmin Cobian narrowly won the discus with a throw of 95 feet, 7 inches and Bonanza's Ellie Huffman took the high jump in 4-10. Lakeview's Breanna Strubel and Karlee Vickerman finished 1-2 in the triple jump in 33-5 and 33-3¼, respectively. Strubel also qualified for state by finishing fourth in the long jump at 14-11.
Bonanza's Bella Tenold took third in the pole vault (8-0) to also reach state.
In the boys competition, Lost River's Nathan Dalton was the lone Klamath Basin champion, winning the shot put with a mark of 44-2½.
Lakeview's Trevor Owens qualified for state by placing second in both the 110 and 300 hurdles, setting personal bests in both with times of 17.56 and 45.20.
Lost River's Isaac Hernandez was second in the 800 (2:13.26) and anchored the Raiders' 4x400 relay squad, which also took second to reach state. Kayden Hartman, Chase McAuliffe and Connor Dunlea ran the opening three legs.
Baseball
North Valley 12-12, Klamath Union 5-8: Despite Lincoln Prererson's three hits and three RBIs from Noah Dailey, the host Pelicans (3-21 overall, 1-14 Skyline Conference) closed their season with a loss.
Softball
Lakeview 16-17, Illinois Valley 1-1: Hailey Stogsdill went 2 for 2, scored twice and drove in three runs to lead as the host Honkers (18-4, 10-0) wrapped up a perfect record in Class 2A/1A Special District 5 play.
Teammate Jaila Jackson hit two doubles.
In the opener, Tyler McNeley went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.
North Valley 14-16, Klamath Union 4-12: The host Pelicans (2-19, 0-15) wrapped up their season with a doubleheader loss.