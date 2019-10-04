Klamath Union made a comeback Thursday at Henley, after dropping the first set to win 3-2.
The Pelicans lost the first two sets 20-25 and 17-25, but that did not stop them from bringing the fight in the last three, winning 25-22, 25-23, and 15-5.
“The main message we walked into this game with was to believe in ourselves,” Klamath Union head coach Faryn Case said. “We got down 2-0 and I said ‘This third set’s ours. We have to take it. If we want it, we gotta take it.’ And we came out really strong.”
Klamath Union sophomore Avery Joyner made 15 kills, junior setter Mckenzie Daile made 29 assists, and junior Aaliyah Calarruda made 16 digs.
“We did really well on not getting down on ourselves when we were [behind],” Joyner said. “We always brought ourselves back up. [As individuals] we just never got in a bad mindset. We know that we can play well together, and we can do anything if we put our minds to it.”
The fourth set was an intense point-for-point battle between the Pelicans and the Hornets. Throughout the 5-set game, Henley senior Gracie Parker made fifteen kills, four aces, five point-winning blocks, and two point-winning tips.
Meanwhile, fellow senior Paige Barnett managed to make 17 assists, along with multiple kills and blocks.
With Henley’s second slip in momentum — previously losing to Mazama in a similar 2-3 game, Barnett knows what’s important to win in the future.
“It’s the small things,” she said. “It’s what we are working on. The small things win games. Personally I just want to work on keeping drive up.”
Although the score was close, the Pelicans came out on top in the fourth set 25-23, sending the game into a tie-break set, which they won 15-5.
The Pelicans travel to Hidden Valley Tuesday, as the Hornets stay home to take on the Phoenix Pirates.