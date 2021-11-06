Both Klamath Union cross country squads completed their seasons with respectable finishes at the state championship meet on Saturday.
The KU boys finished sixth out of 12 teams, while the girls placed seventh in the 4A state championships on the Lane Community College course in Eugene — strong building blocks for a couple of teams heavy on sophomores and juniors.
"We performed well," said Rob Coffman, Klamath Union's head coach. "We matched or exceeded our expectations, so it's an exciting way to finish the year and the kids are really excited."
Siuslaw, the heavy favorite to win the boys' race, finished three runners in the top-10 to win that competition handily.
KU Sophomore Carter Harmon had a "phenomenal race," Coffman said. His 17:11.5 5K time was the fastest of any sophomore in the boys' race and was good for 11th place overall.
The next four Pelicans finished in a solid block, KU's Connor Olsen, Gideon Blake and Micah Gaede finished within four seconds of each other and placing in spots 41-43. Connor Carlson finished just 12 seconds later in 47th place.
"With none of those kids being seniors, Carter keeps moving up and that pack of boys moves up together, we could be a threat to place pretty high next year — with a really good offseason of training," Coffman said.
In an absolute tossup of a girls' race, Siuslaw just barely beat out Philomath to leave Eugene with both 4A state titles.
Aubrey Syrnyk, a KU sophomore, was the Pelicans' top finisher in that race. Syrnyk finished 13th with a 20:32.8 5K time. Sophomore Isabela Coffman was about 12 seconds back in 19th place. Junior Grace Keyser placed 44th and freshman Hallie Williams placed 50th.
In 2019, the KU girls placed ninth as a team at state and during the spring season's championship meet they placed eighth so this year's seventh place finish was an improvement and Coffman said he told the girls that they'll "move up next year."
"I think they'll move up further than sixth," Coffman said. "So that was really cool, the seventh place. I mean, I thought we could have been anywhere from from fourth to about eighth and right in the middle isn't a bad finish to a year."
Of the 14 Pelicans running on Saturday, just one was a senior, and with a strong offseason of training, Coffman said they could all make a strong statement at state next year. He also added that there will likely be multiple JV runners aiming to move into varsity spots so nothing is quite guaranteed.
"That's one thing that we'll learn is, it's never ever a given," Coffman said. "So with hard work we can go up there and make a dent but it'll take a lot of work for us."
The offseason for high school cross country really isn't quite an offseason as likely a good portion of it will be spent playing other sports. If they're not playing basketball or wrestling in the winter, then Coffman said he encourages athletes to swim. Of course, many in the spring turn out for track.
"It'll be interesting to see because it's a chance to develop, track for cross country, cross country for track," Coffman said.
Team results
Girls 5K
- Siuslaw, 85 points.
- Philomath, 86.
- Marist, 93.
- La Grande, 111.
- Valley Catholic, 120.
- Phoenix, 139.
- Klamath Union, 161.
- Sisters, 184.
- Baker, 199.
- Tillamook, 244.
- Estacada, 268.
- Corbett, 347.
Boys 5K
- Siuslaw, 42 points.
- Sisters, 88.
- Cottage Grove, 93.
- Valley Catholic, 93.
- Hidden Valley, 135.
- Klamath Union, 148.
- Philomath, 171.
- Astoria, 194.
- Baker, 223.
- La Grande, 275.
- North Marion, 304.
- Molalla, 333.
Individual results
Girls 5K — 1. Emily Tubbs, La Grande, 19 minutes, 04.6 seconds; 2. Sophia Stubblefield, Phoenix, 19:18.9; 3. Kyla Potratz, Phoenix, 19:20.3;... 13. Aubrey Syrnyk, Klamath Union, 20:32.8; 19. Isabela Coffman, Klamath Union, 20:44.5; 44. Grace Keyser, Klamath Union, 22:10.0; 50. Hallie Williams, Klamath Union, 22:47.9; 58. Katherine Rodriguez, Klamath Union, 23:16.7; 66. Hayleigh Dukes, Klamath Union, 23:55.2; 72. Linnea Gebauer, Klamath Union, 24:49.9.
Boys 5K — 1. Alexander Garcia-Silver, Marshfield, 16 minutes, 02.2 seconds; 2. Chad Hughes, Siuslaw, 16:30.7; 3. Elwood Hosking, Phoenix, 16:50; 4. Samuel Ulrich, Siuslaw, 16:50;... 11. Carter Harmon, Klamath Union, 17:11.5; 41. Connor Olsen, Klamath Union, 18:47.5; 42. Gideon Blake, Klamath Union, 18:47.8; 43. Micah Gaede, Klamath Union, 18:51.0; 47. Connor Carlson, Klamath Union, 18:59.8; 53. Elric Clark, Klamath Union, 19:03.3; 60. Isaac Barnes, Klamath Union, 19:27.4.