Both Klamath Union cross country squads completed their seasons with respectable finishes at the state championship meet on Saturday.
The KU boys finished sixth out of 12 teams in their Oregon 4A state championship race, while the girls placed seventh on the Lane Community College course in Eugene — strong building blocks for a couple of teams heavy on sophomores and juniors.
Siuslaw, the heavy favorite to win the boys' race, finished three runners in the top-10 to win that competition handily.
Sophomore Carter Harmon's 17:11.5 5K time was the fastest of any KU runner and good for 11th place in the boys' race. The next four Pelicans finished in a solid block, KU's Connor Olsen, Gideon Blake and Micah Gaede finished within four seconds of each other and placing in spots 41-43. Connor Carlson finished just 12 seconds later in 47th place.
Skyline opponent Hidden Valley squeaked by KU on the lower elevation course. The Pelicans bested the Mustangs in the conference championship meet at Klamath Falls' Steen Sports Park in late October.
In an absolute tossup of a girls' race, Siuslaw just barely beat out Philomath to leave Eugene with both 4A state titles. Skyline foe Phoenix also topped the Pelicans after finishing second in the Klamath Falls conference meet.
Aubrey Syrnyk, a KU sophomore, was the Pelicans' top finisher in that race. Syrnyk finished 13th with a 20:32.8 5K time. Sophomore Isabela Coffman was about 12 seconds back in 19th place. Junior Grace Keyser placed 44th and freshman Hallie Williams placed 50th.
Team results
Girls 5K
- Siuslaw, 85 points.
- Philomath, 86.
- Marist, 93.
- La Grande, 111.
- Valley Catholic, 120.
- Phoenix, 139.
- Klamath Union, 161.
- Sisters, 184.
- Baker, 199.
- Tillamook, 244.
- Estacada, 268.
- Corbett, 347.
Boys 5K
- Siuslaw, 42 points.
- Sisters, 88.
- Cottage Grove, 93.
- Valley Catholic, 93.
- Hidden Valley, 135.
- Klamath Union, 148.
- Philomath, 171.
- Astoria, 194.
- Baker, 223.
- La Grande, 275.
- North Marion, 304.
- Molalla, 333.
Individual results
Girls 5K — 1. Emily Tubbs, La Grande, 19 minutes, 04.6 seconds; 2. Sophia Stubblefield, Phoenix, 19:18.9; 3. Kyla Potratz, Phoenix, 19:20.3;... 13. Aubrey Syrnyk, Klamath Union, 20:32.8; 19. Isabela Coffman, Klamath Union, 20:44.5; 44. Grace Keyser, Klamath Union, 22:10.0; 50. Hallie Williams, Klamath Union, 22:47.9; 58. Katherine Rodriguez, Klamath Union, 23:16.7; 66. Hayleigh Dukes, Klamath Union, 23:55.2; 72. Linnea Gebauer, Klamath Union, 24:49.9.
Boys 5K — 1. Alexander Garcia-Silver, Marshfield, 16 minutes, 02.2 seconds; 2. Chad Hughes, Siuslaw, 16:30.7; 3. Elwood Hosking, Phoenix, 16:50; 4. Samuel Ulrich, Siuslaw, 16:50;... 11. Carter Harmon, Klamath Union, 17:11.5; 41. Connor Olsen, Klamath Union, 18:47.5; 42. Gideon Blake, Klamath Union, 18:47.8; 43. Micah Gaede, Klamath Union, 18:51.0; 47. Connor Carlson, Klamath Union, 18:59.8; 53. Elric Clark, Klamath Union, 19:03.3; 60. Isaac Barnes, Klamath Union, 19:27.4.