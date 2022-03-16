The Klamath Tribes announced Wednesday the return of Chanda Aloysius Yates, who will be the general manager of Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services.
The health division of the Klamath Tribes is responsible for providing overall health care services to the Native American populations who reside in Klamath County. Yates will oversee services which include, but are not limited to: Medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health and administration. She worked previously for the Tribe as the health general manager 2016-2019.
Tribal Council stated, “Following a rigorous recruitment and interview process, it was clear that with her experience, leadership and past work with the Klamath Tribes, she was the right person for the job. With our active work on several initiatives to improve our system of care, and her understanding of our Mission and Vision, we know she can help us lead our organization and excellent staff to greater horizons, we are blessed to have her back.”
Yates holds a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management and a master’s degree in Business Administration.
She brings with her 31 years of experience in Health Care Administration.
“I am both excited and appreciative for the opportunity to work with the Klamath Tribes again and to lead their Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services division. I am looking forward to working with Tribal Council and staff, as well as our Health Advisory Committee, community partners, and most importantly our patients.” Yates stated.