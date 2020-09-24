Crews from Klamath County Fire District No. 1 quickly extinguished flames from a vacant building in the 300 block of South Fifth Street in downtown Klamath Falls on Wednesday afternoon.
The building, owned by the Klamath Tribes, was set for a remodel, according to Jerry Mellentine, facilities and security director for the Klamath Tribal Health/Family Services. Mellentine said the tribes may still remodel it in the future.
A cause of the fire is still under investigation as of press time.
Additional grass fires were reported near the railroad tracks by Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, according to Klamath Falls News.