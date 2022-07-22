It’s been 34 years since the C’waam and Koptu were classified as endangered species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Even with that designation, the culturally significant fish face extinction in the coming years due to the unsustainable conditions at Klamath Lake.
On Saturday, July 23, citizens of the Klamath Tribes will host the second day of Rally for the C’waam and Koptu, highlighting the importance of these endemic fish, also known as the Lost River suckerfish and shortnose suckerfish. The two-day festivities kicked off Friday with a community art build in Chiloquin and will resume at the Klamath Tribes Community Center at 11 a.m. in Chiloquin with a caravan rally to Klamath Falls. The caravan will lead to the Klamath headgates, where visitors will be treated to a guest speaker. The event will conclude back at the community center, where an information session and community feed will take place at 2:30 p.m.
Event speakers include Aquatics Center Senior Biologist Alex Gonyaw, event co-organizer Charlie Wright and Tribal Chairman Clayton Dumont Jr.
“These fish were a staple of our ancestors’ diet,” Dumont said. “They are a first food of the Klamath Tribes. They are important to our physical health, our spiritual wellbeing and our cultural life. Once numbering in the millions, today there are fewer than 4,000 koptu and less than 20,000 c’waam in our ecosystem — the only place they are found on earth. Despite decades on the Endangered Species List, they are simply not a priority for federal decision makers. Anyone who doubts this should take a boat trip around Ews (Upper Klamath Lake) this summer. Our beautiful, beloved lake, once the center of a massive, diverse, thriving, community of wildlife is now a toxic death trap — fouled by ammonia and starved for oxygen. This tragedy was predictable and preventable.”
According to Wright, the farming practices used in the Klamath Basin are not sustainable, and contribute to the perils facing both the fish, and the environment in which they reside.
“A lot of our agricultural systems now use open water systems for irrigation,” Wright said, “and a lot of that water is lost through evaporation because it’s so hot. We’re in a high mountain desert and it’s not ideal for farming and agriculture.”
Wright said that Saturday’s rally will give the public an opportunity to learn more about the Klamath Tribes’ sacred fish, as well as about the importance of conservation.
“The practices that are being used today aren’t modern or sustainable,” said Wright. “We won’t have water even in the next five to ten years if things keep going the way that they’re going.”