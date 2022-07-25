This weekend marked the first Rally for the C’waam and Koptu in what nonprofit organization AMBODAT hopes will become an annual occurrence. A recent press release from the Klamath Tribes Administration announced the upcoming event. Hosted by the community group AMBODAT, the rally was on behalf of these two endemic species, in the pursuit of the restoration of their populations and their ecosystem.
Saturday, the event started off with a caravan of vehicles traveling from Chiloquin’s Tribal Wellness Center to Klamath Falls to gather at the “A” canal headgate waters. Consisting of members of the tribes, residents from throughout the Basin, and even travelers from as far as Gold Hill and Medford, the meeting brought together people from many walks of life.
The space was given as a platform for individuals to speak of the plight of not just the endangered fish, but of the community and environment as a whole.
"We understand the fears of the farmers and ranchers. We know change can be difficult," Tribal Council Member Clayton Dumont said.
The messages conveyed varied but maintained a common theme of unity and hope. Like Dumont, some in attendance also shared concerns and statements of compassion for those in the agricultural community. Others, including AMBODOT hosts Rowena Jackson and Shuína Skó offered spoken word poetry they had composed.
Wright-Nelson, a local artist and member of Klamath Tribes, later shared an allegory of the Tribes which explains the sacred nature of the C’waam and Koptu. In her retelling of the story, Wright-Nelson said that the Mukluk, one of the tribes of Klamath Basin, were fearful of a snake which tormented their people, consuming both them and their food supplies alike.
"If you go and look down at crooked creek, you can see the winding trail of this creek and it would use this stream to go in and out of Upper Klamath Lake," Wright-Nelson said.
"And the Mukluk cried out, 'Why? Why does this thing keep eating us, eating our food?' And they prayed to the Creator to help them."
The tale continues with their prayers being heard, Wright-Nelson said, as the Creator then cuts the snake into pieces, returning it to Earth in the form of the C’waam and Koptu. The Creator warned, however, that if these fish were to ever disappear, their peoples would suffer starvation until they, too, were gone.
The allegory that once served as a warning has transformed into a prediction. According to Klamath Tribes Aquatic Teams, as well as Klamath Tribes Fisheries biologist Alex Gonyaw, populations once ranged in the millions but have been diminished to a mere 20,000, making extinction an imminent threat.
Ganyaw also served as the guest speaker during the gathering which took at the Klamath Tribes Community Fitness Center following the meeting at the "A" canal. He encouraged everyone to engage in the conversation throughout his presentation.
"It has been 34 years since the species of suckerfish were placed on the endangered species list," said Norma Cummings, treasurer of the Klamath Lake Land trust and member of the Klamath Tribes. “We stopped fishing for them before they made it to the ESA [Endangered Species Act] because we knew their numbers were declining."
In Ganyaw's presentation, he said warmer weather with more shallow waters and increased phosphorous levels have created an ideal environment for poisonous algal blooms which are often deadly to the suckerfish, particularly during their larval stage after birth. The algae is also poisonous to humans, domestic animals, wildlife and livestock.
Ganyaw said that, although the fish have a remarkably long lifespan of approximately 50 years, their population size suffers greatly every year, as almost none of the larval offspring survive through their first summer.
"Also, the fish do not reach sexual maturity until they are between the ages of 4 and 9," Ganyaw said. He remarked on the difficulties of trying to create a suitable, sustainable habitat for that length of time in order to raise the fish in captivity.
Ganyaw went on to explain the damaging effects of certain practices by the local agricultural community which have lead to the destruction of the Klamath Lake ecosystem. He said high levels of phosphorus from livestock and pesticides flow into Upper Klamath Lake through the rivers and streams, increasing the overall size of the poisonous algal blooms each year.
Some members of the agricultural community are making efforts to change their practices, however. After the conclusion of the event, Cummings said during a recent trip to Agency Ranch she learned of the steps they have taken to improve the health of Upper Klamath Lake.
“They cut their cattle production in half, and they have wetlands on their land that they keep rather than drain,” Cummings said. “I was very moved by what they individually chose to do to make a difference.”