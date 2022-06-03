Klamath County residents have a compelling reason to watch the live broadcast of the 59th annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards this weekend: One of their own might win big.
Taylor Tupper, the communications specialist for the Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services, has been nominated for Best Director/Producers award for her work on the Klamath Tribal documentary "Killing the Klamath." The documentary has also been nominated for an award — Best Cultural Documentary.
"This was decades and decades of hard work," Tupper said. "To get that kind of recognition really solidifies the tribe and our effort."
The documentary details the plight of the c’waam and koptu, two fish species endemic to teh Klamath Basin. The c'waam was listed as endangered in 1987.
"The fish are part of the ecosystem," said former tribal elder Don Gentry, who is featured heavily in the documentary. "The fish have been here, they belong here."
He said that he's heard people say the c'waam and koptu are sacred to the Klamath people, but that's not quite right.
"It's not that we worship the fish," Gentry said. "We're steward of what the Creator placed here for us. It's all part of our worldview that we take only what we need, we use everything that we take and we don't take everything."
Tupper worked as the project manager/producer with the directors, Jeff Ostenson and Charles Atkinson, and the production film crew, North 40. The assistant producers were Steve Scott and Mark Glyde. According to a press release, the Klamath Tribal Council was heavily involved with screening and interviews along with tribal members, Dr. Alex Gonyaw (the senior biologist of the Klamath Falls Aquatics Department) and the Klamath Tribes staff.
In the film, Gonyaw travels the basin pulling pollutants and dead fish from the water.
"Over the course of the last 150 years or so, all of the erosion has deposited this — what we call — diatomaceous ooze and it happens to be naturally high in phosphorous."
He added that the basin is listed as a toxic water body every year.
The awards ceremony will be held Saturday, June 4 in Seattle, Washington. Although the ceremony is sold out, it will be broadcast live and will also stream from the Emmy website, emmyawardsnw.org, at 7 p.m. The Student Outreach broadcast is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
According to a news release, Gentry will be attending the ceremony with his wife, Mary. Tupper was also selected by the Tribal Council to attend and will accompany the North 40 Film crew and the Gentrys to the live event.
"We're honored to be here," Tupper said. "It shows that we have a voice, people care and that fighting for our treaty rights is important. We're the voice for the fish. The fish can't speak so we have to do it on their behalf."