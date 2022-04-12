When it comes to water in the Klamath Basin, there are seemingly no right answers.
After the Bureau of Reclamation announced Monday it was going to release 50,000 acre-feet of water to the Klamath Project for limited irrigation, both Native Americans and those in the agricultural community decried the move.
The Klamath Water Users Association estimated the total was about 15% of what farmers and ranchers need to grow crops and raise livestock in one of the driest years on record in the basin.
But that was 50,000 acre-feet more than what the local tribes would’ve preferred, as they fight to protect the sucker fish and Coho salmon, which are both listed under the Endangered Species Act.
Ernest Conant, the regional director of reclamation’s California-Great Basin Region, admitted “there are no winners in this critical year as all interests are suffering — fisheries, farmers, tribes and waterfowl alike.”
The Klamath Tribes sent out a news release calling it “perhaps the saddest chapter yet in a long history of treaty violations visited upon us by the United States.”
“We were pretty angered,” said Donald Gentry, the chairman of the Klamath Tribes. “We’d been in contact with the Bureau of Reclamation and the new (Biden) administration and had some really good communication. Then for them to turn around and do this ... it seems against the spirit of the Endangered Species Act and the treaties with the tribes.”
Upper Klamath Lake’s water must be kept at a federally mandated 4,142 feet for sucker fish to spawn in April and May. Monday’s announcement would keep the lake level at no less than 4,139.2 feet through July 15, nearly three feet below the minimum.
“There’s not enough water to meet the needs,” Gentry said. “We believe the priority should be everything to protect the endangered fish.”
Gentry said the C’waam (Lost River sucker) and Koptu (shortnose sucker) have special meaning to his tribe.
“They were created here,” he said. “Created to take care of us, bless us and provide for us ...
“We feel like the importance of the fish is being marginalized. That our fish aren’t as important as the agriculture. It’s a heartbreaking place to be.”
Gentry said he hopes to avoid a repeat of 2001, when the water issue reached such a boiling point the U.S. government sent federal marshals to maintain the peace during a drought year as farmers threatened to breach the head gates.
“I don’t want to create problems for the ag community,” Gentry said. “But we have to take a strong position to protect our fish so we don’t lose them forever.”