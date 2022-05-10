Gentry to pursue music album

There’s another side to Don Gentry.

He’s firm, sincere and quietly aggressive when he talks about matters and controversies involving the Klamath Tribes, but another brighter persona is exposed when he talks about music.

“I got my first guitar when I was 10 years old,” he said with obvious joy.

That led to being in a high school cover band and playing at weddings, proms, dances, wherever, mostly as a guitarist. He also performs as a native flutist and, often, percussionist. Gentry plays classic and country rock – “I can rock with the best of them,” he boasts — and also writes and performs faith-based music.

“I consider myself more of a backup musician,” he says, explaining he plays electric and acoustic guitars along with hand drums, flutes and other instruments. It takes little encouragement to have Gentry pull out his classic Fender guitar.

Over the decades he’s traveled the up and down the West Coast and as far away as Mississippi with various bands and noted musicians, including Bill Miller, a Native American performer, songwriter and native flute player who has produced more than a dozen albums and won many awards, including three Grammys.

Because of his deep involvement with tribal affairs, Gentry has some unfinished business – completing a Native-influenced album that will feature acoustic guitar and songs like one he wrote, “On This Mountain,” which includes words sung in the Klamath language.

“I’m looking forward to having more time with music.”

Lee Juillerat