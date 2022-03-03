As humans we are explorers, discoverers, inventors, and pioneers. We are exploring the depths of our oceans; the farthest reaches of our galaxy. We invent new machines, new software, new medicines, faster this and bigger that. We celebrate our achievements and discoveries with music; all of them. One can’t imagine an Olympics without music, a victory without a musical celebration or a movie without music that raises us to cheering with enthusiasm or crying with emotion.
The Klamath Symphony's "New Frontier" concert will bring music from a wild wilderness ride through Lewis and Clark’s explorations to the music of Star Trek and outer space, the final frontier.
Co-conducted by Dan Conrad and Chris Benjamin, the orchestra has grown to pre-pandemic numbers and has brought some very skilled new artists as well as some favorite performers.
Pieces will include a video/musical memorial to Challenger Seven and its astronauts. Local favorite vocalist, Dana Wirth, will join the orchestra to sing “Over the Rainbow.” Also included will be the first movement from the “New World Symphony” by Dvorak, a tribute to Star Wars by John Williams, and “Also Sprach Zarathustra” by Ricard Strauss.
The matinee is for the whole family. Concert is Sunday, March 6, 2:30 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $15.