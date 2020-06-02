Klamath Promise wouldn’t let a pandemic stand in the way of delivering awards to seniors in the Class of 2020.
Organizers held the Fifth Annual “Graduation Sensation” awards ceremony, this year with a live, virtual ceremony due to restrictions on large gatherings. Klamath Promise announced more than 80 recipients of a total $30,000 in awards of $500 and $1,000 scholarships as well as gift cards for seniors entering the military. Seniors were applauded by a virtual cheering section of mascots representing Klamath Falls City Schools and Klamath County School District as well as Oregon Tech and Klamath Community College.
Jessie DuBose, college and career project manager of Klamath Promise, thanked donors, sponsors, and partners for their continued support of the event throughout the different changes it went through, such as going from an in-person parade and in-person scholarship award ceremony to a virtual version.
“It was like a lot of what the schools are going through right now,” DuBose said. “It was up in the air for a long time because we really wanted to try to hold out to do something in person but that became apparent that it wasn’t going to be possible.”
“We did what we could by making it the live, virtual event,” DuBose added.
“Graduation Sensation” this year is also the kickoff to a week of graduation events to celebrate graduates in creative ways.
On Tuesday, seniors can drive by or gather in small groups between 8 and 10 p.m. to view their name illuminated at Klamath Commons Park on 11th Street and Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls. Students and their families are encouraged to practice social distancing.
On Wednesday, seniors are encouraged to showcase their decorated graduation caps online and use the hashtags #klamathpromise, #gradcapdecorating, and #grads2020. At noon, seniors and their families and friends can tune in to YouTube for a senior class officer sack race.
On Thursday, Klamath Promise YouTube will host the senior photo shoot and staff best graduation walks.
Graduations will take place on Friday, June 5, Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7.
Organizers encourage seniors awarded with a scholarship to email or call Jessie DuBose, college and career project manager of Klamath Promise, within the next two weeks in order to receive their award.
Graduates did not need to watch the live event on Monday to win an award, but they do need to respond to Klamath Promise within two weeks to obtain it.
The winners will receive an email at the address they provided. Seniors who do not respond within the two-week time frame will forfeit to the next name on the back-up list. If a winner does not receive that email by Tuesday, they can go to KlamathPromise.org.
To watch the scholarship and award ceremony, visit https://youtu.be/6Fjxa9YWsDA.