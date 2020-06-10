In a year full of uncertainty and short on water, Klamath Project irrigators will have at least 140,000 acre feet of water this year with which to irrigate crops, and confirmation from Congressman Greg Walden’s office in Washington, D.C., that President Donald Trump supports the creation of a national task force to address water conflicts in the Basin.
The water supply of 140,000 acre feet announced in April by Bureau of Reclamation with the May 1 Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) forecast had unofficially been reduced to 80,000 acre feet or less. The secured water supply amount is still 40% of a 350,000 acre-feet demand, but many in the Project look at the announcement as a step toward relief even if some uncertainty remains about crop outcomes.
“This is definitely a relief,” said Tricia Hill, president of Klamath Water Users Association, in a news release. “Even though available supplies will only meet about 40% of our true need, Project irrigators had planned and managed the best that they could, based upon the meager supply announced in April. The possible reduction we heard about in May has created chaos and uncertainty in an already-terrible year.”
With crops planted, water users learned that the previous allocation could have been as low as 55,000 acre feet or well below 140,000 acre feet.
“It certainly changed behaviors and expectations,” Klamath Water Users Association Executive Director Paul Simmons said.
Simmons said it’s still a “pretty dismal place” in terms of the original Project supply announcement, but called the secured allocation an “improvement” and a “welcomed development.”
“I think they’re doing what they can do and what they should do,” Simmons said. “How far this goes to truly recovering to where we were versus something else is just hard to say.”
The announcement comes following a recent visit by Congressman Greg Walden aboard Air Force One, where Walden showed photographs of the “Shut Down and Fed Up” rally to Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and President Donald Trump.
Molly Jenkins, a spokesperson for Walden, said Walden received verbal confirmation from top Department of Interior officials that the task force will move forward. No timeline had been given as of press time, but task force members may come to the Basin at some point, according to Jenkins in an email.
In a letter to President Trump, Walden described the tractor and truck convoy of roughly 2,200 tractors, combines, trucks and more as having traveled across the Basin “in a line that would have stretched across Manhattan from top to bottom.” Walden said about 4,000 individuals showed up throughout the day to make their support for local farmers and ranchers known.
Walden also called for a summit to find a solution to water conflicts in the Basin, where many are still reeling from the reality of a year where they learned after they planted crops that they may have less or no water at all.
“We are going to have the worst year ever, even with the confirmation of the Project supply that we assumed in April,” said John Crawford, president of Tulelake Irrigation District and a Tulelake farmer, in a news release.
Marc Staunton, president of the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency (KPDRA), said the Klamath Project is still going to be “drastically short of water.”
“We need more people to commit to our land idling program,” Staunton said. “Irrigators also need to understand that today’s announcement does not provide any water for Warren Act (B water users).”
Klamath Drainage District President Jason Flowers said KDD will “intensely” manage the supply to ensure efficiency.
“That is what we do,” Flowers said in a news release.
Jeff Nettleton, area manager of the Klamath Basin Area Office of Bureau of Reclamation, said Reclamation plans to participate in a task force pursuing water solutions for the Basin when it is formed.
Nettleton said the June 1 NRCS forecast played a role in the securing of the 140,000-acre-feet allocation, which is being compared with the California Nevada River Forecast.
“As we proceed through the year, those forecasts get more accurate because we’ve got more of the year behind us than we have actual data versus projected data,” Nettleton said.
“Because we’ve had such a big discrepancy between the April 1 forecast and the May 1 forecast — basically May 1 went down 110,000 acre feet less than the April 1 forecast — we’ve been really closely evaluating what we’re actually receiving as inflow into Upper Klamath Lake.”
Nettleton said Reclamation is using an “adaptive management process” in light of the drought, which includes the most conservative forecasts in order to be efficient, combined with professional judgment about what to anticipate as far as inflows to Upper Klamath Lake. In addition, Nettleton said Reclamation has gathered recommendations from water users and tribes along the way.
“That’s what enabled us to make the decision that we made today,” Nettleton said.
“The Secretary (of the Interior) and the President have been supportive of doing whatever we can to provide for the Project needs this year, as well as the other needs.”
Nettleton said he hopes the water supply gets irrigators through the entire irrigation season.
“We’re all working on plans to try to make sure that there is water through the balance of the irrigation season although it will be a significantly reduced volume,” Nettleton said.
Reclamation intends to provide some further augmentation of Klamath River flows, over and above the minimum flows below Iron Gate Dam allowed under the applicable Biological Opinions, according to a Klamath Water Users Association news release.
“We have differences of opinion about Klamath River flows,” said Bob Gasser, a KWUA board member, in a news release. “But for now, we understand there will be a targeted and carefully managed flow augmentation that won’t further reduce the minor amount of water that we have.”
Between March and September, more than 400,000 acre feet of water will be released from Upper Klamath Lake for Klamath River flows, significantly more than the amount of water flowing into Upper Klamath Lake during the same time period, according to KWUA.
Hill said she believes the Trump Administration inherited a “damaging regulatory and scientific approach” to the Klamath Project but she anticipates improvement.
“I am optimistic that today’s decision-makers know there are problems and are committed to fix them very soon,” Hill said in a news release. “In the meantime, we recognize that this is what Reclamation needs to do now.”
Reclamation’s Commissioner Brenda Burman acknowledged that the water supply allocation remains “painful” and at a record low.
“I am pleased that the recent improvement in lake inflow allows Reclamation to stabilize water supplies for Klamath Project water users this year,” Burman said in a news release.