Organizers hope Saturday’s first full-fledged Klamath Pride event at Veterans Memorial Park will go off without any disruptions.
The first attempt at hosting Klamath Pride in 2020 was derailed due to COVID-19. Last year’s event was scaled back due to ongoing concerns about the pandemic.
More than 500 people have expressed interest, via Facebook, in attending Saturday’s Klamath Pride 2022 from noon to 5 p.m. The event will feature games and activities, food from local vendors, musical and spoken-word performances and a play, “The Secret Life of Peas,” which attendees can watch for free. The play, scheduled for noon at the Linkville Playhouse, was written by local resident Crystal Muno, and is the only part of Saturday’s festivities that will not take place at Veterans Park.
The increased scope of this year’s event has garnered unwanted attention from outside anti-LGBTQ groups. When threats began to emerge, Courtney Neubauer hopped on board, lending their expertise as a professional who performs research and monitoring on far-right organizations.
“I have hosted events in Klamath that have been protested by extremists before,” said Neubauer, “and I’m queer, so I’ve got to step up right now.”
Threats and harassment are new for Klamath Pride, but have occurred around the state and country, often involving extremists and hate groups. An incident last month in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, occurred when police stifled a planned riot and arrested 31 men before they were able to disrupt a Pride event there. Neubauer also cited an incident in Keizer, where a Pride event was canceled due to persisting threats of violence.
Social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook have been exploited to publish hateful comments, and Neubauer said they were aware of specific groups such as the RV SaltShakers and People’s Rights that might have a presence Saturday.
Not all of the negative rhetoric can be attributed to forces outside Klamath Falls, though. Mike Voight of the New Horizon Christian Fellowship in Klamath Falls compared members of the LGBTQ community to the Canaanites of The Bible, whom “God exterminated because of their wickedness.”
In a sermon earlier this month, he said, “There’s groups coming into this community this month that want to teach your children what it is to be a drag queen. That want to entice your children. Groom your children. And I think, how many parents are aware of the wicked, evil things coming to this community?”
Voight also brought his rhetoric to the Benefit for the Basin on July 8 when he was asked to give a blessing. The Benefit of the Basin apologized on Facebook for the remarks, claiming they had no prior knowledge of what he was going to say.
“It’s a very interesting thing,” said Neubauer, “that part of these people who are opposing us are saying ‘We love kids and we’re worried about kids,’ but they’re actually threatening real kids, not the made-up ones that they have used to be the straw man in their argument. But there are real kids being harmed by their actions.”
Klamath Pride event organizer Jeff Press cited the high rates of suicide experienced by youth in the LGBTQ community. According to The Trevor Project, LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than are their peers. It’s important to note however, that these numbers are not inherent, but are due to various pressures such as minority stress and bullying.
Organizers of the Pride event said many within Klamath County have reached out in solidarity and support for Klamath Pride. A letter from the Klamath Tribes Tribal Council stated in part, “The Klamath Tribes look forward to the day when our LGBTQ+ friends, neighbors and family are free to openly love who they choose and are accepted without fearing for their dignity and safety.”
Neubauer said they’ve received messages of support from other organizations as well, some of which they did not have the liberty to disclose as the letters have yet to be published. Neubauer also said they’ve been in daily contact with the local police, who will have a presence at the event.
While protests are expected to take place, the positive outreach from the community has outpaced the negative. Neubauer said they’ve had people canceling other plans, including the attendance of a 10-year high school reunion, because members of the community feel so strongly about attending.
“The LGTBQ+ community in Klamath Falls needs this,” Press said. “There are a lot of people in the queer community here and when you hear isolating comments it can make you feel so alone. To be able to come together in solidarity and have this group of people that you can rely on and lean on and talk to, and who have lived similar experiences, is so incredible.”