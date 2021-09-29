The downtown Klamath County Library is holding a “Tales of Terror” writing contest for teens in October.

If you’re the spookiest teen writer in Klamath Falls, you’ll take home a $25 gift card to a local book store. (Second prize will take home a $15 gift card.) The winning stories will also be featured on the library’s website and Facebook page.

Entries are due by midnight on Sunday, October 31, emailed to smiller@klamathlibrary.org. Please use “Tales of Terror Contest” as the subject line of your email, and include your name, age, and a phone number where you can be reached with your story. Please include your short story in the body of the email itself and not as a file attachment. (Attachments will not be opened.)

The rules and fine print:

Participants must be 12 to 18 years old to enter. Limit 1 story per person.

Entries must be received by midnight on Sunday, October 31st. Winners will be announced in the first week of November via email, on the Teen Contest webpage at klamathlibrary.org/teens/teen-contests and on the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyLibrary.

Submissions have a 2,000 word maximum, and the story must have a title.

Include your story in the body of the email itself. Email attachments like Word files will not be opened.

No photos or illustrations attached to the work, please.

Your submitted story must be your original work, and not previously published anywhere else.

Judges reserve the right to disqualify any work deemed inappropriate or that possess culturally inaccurate and/or negatively stereotypical depictions.

For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Youth Services desk. You can find complete contest rules, as well as the winners of previous teen writing contests, at klamathlibrary.org/teens/teen-contests.

Tags