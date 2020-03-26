Klamath Health Partnership, LLC, in Klamath Falls is one of 30 health care centers around Oregon that will benefit from a total $2 million in health care relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
The local partnership received $59,121 from funding distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The announcement was made by the offices of Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden on Wednesday, who both supported the legislation.
The grant awards will support emergency planning and response efforts —including but not limited to expanding COVID-19 screening and testing capacity, purchasing supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPE), and providing safety education, according to a news release.
“Health care professionals in every corner of our state have been working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines,” said Merkley, in a news release. “One of the most important things we can do to support them, their efforts, and their health is making sure that they have all of the personal protective equipment and supplies they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. These grants will help us meet those urgent needs —and I’m going to keep fighting for more resources to continue supporting health care workers.”
“Medical providers working 24-7 across our state to protect Oregonians’ health during this global pandemic deserve the fullest support with personal protective equipment and more,” Wyden said. “These grants will help to provide the urgently needed support they need to perform their life-saving work and stay safe while doing their job. While this is a good step, much more needs to be done and I will continue working to get Oregon’s health care workers what they need.”
La Pine, Medford, Roseburg, Eugene, Salem, and Portland area health centers were also among a list of recipients of funds.