Klamath Health Partnership will be opening a new health center in downtown Klamath Falls in late spring or early summer.
The Pine Street Clinic will help KHP meet community needs for primary care, behavioral health, patient resources, x-ray, and new to KHP — physical therapy. The center will be located at the corner of 4th and Pine streets, in the old Klamath Valley Hospital building.
“The (KHP) board recognized the significant need for accessible and affordable physical therapy services and made it a priority for this project,” said Signe Porter, KHP’s chief executive officer.
Subsequent phases will add dental services, other specialty services, and a pharmacy for KHP patients. Klamath Falls has found itself in a pharmacy desert in recent months and the addition of this pharmacy will hopefully provide needed relief.
“The building checked so many boxes for us,” said current KHP board president, Edward Horvath. “It will provide improved access to health care for our downtown residents; and the idea of contributing to the revitalization of the downtown area was very appealing.”
KHP provides services to more than 11,000 patients living in the communities of Malin, Merrill, Bonanza, Bly, Beatty, Tulelake, Dorris, Chiloquin, Klamath Falls and everywhere in between. KHP is the only Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the basin.
FQHCs are community-based health care providers that receive funds from the HRSA Health Center Program to provide primary care services in underserved areas. They must meet a stringent set of requirements, including providing care on a sliding fee scale based on ability to pay and operating under a governing board that includes patients.
KHP provides healthcare to all people including the poor, elderly, disabled, children, mentally ill, immigrants, unemployed and uninsured. The uninsured, in particular, tend to be in poorer health because they delay seeking care. According to census estimates, 1 in 10 Klamath County residents don’t have health insurance.
KHP is the second-largest healthcare provider in the basin, and with its new location, more services will continue to meet community needs. As healthcare needs have arisen and changed in the community, KHP has grown to meet those needs:
1988 — Before KHP, the old Southern Oregon Regional Health Network began serving Chiloquin in 1988. When SOHRN closed in 1995, it paved the way for KHP’s flagship clinic to fill its void.
1997 — KHP opened its flagship clinic, Klamath Open Door Family Practice.
2004 — KHP purchased and remodeled a former bowling alley on South 6th Street, the current location of Klamath Open Door.
2006 — KHP opened Chiloquin Open Door.
2010-2017 — Expansions added space for dental, medical, x-ray, behavioral health services, and the eventual opening of the Klamath Open Door Pharmacy
2015 — Campus Convenient Care was established.
2018 — A school-based health center was developed at Mazama High School.