April is Earth Month, a celebration of sustainability and learning how citizens can make the world a better place. In preparation for Earth Day on April 22, there is a unique opportunity happening in downtown Klamath Falls to celebrate regional environmental efforts.
Klamath Film, a 501c3 nonprofit that seeks to inspire and support film through programming, education, and outreach, will host a night of environmental documentaries screened at the Favell Museum, on Thursday, April 21, from 7-9 p.m. The program will include three short films covering tribal and water issues, along with a feature-length film by an Oregon water and conservation production group.
The first film will be an award-winning short by Shane Anderson on the impacts on the Klamath River dams on local tribes, "Guardians of the River." The film was prominently featured at the 2021 Klamath Independent Film Festival, where it won the Best Southern Short Film award. The next film, "Bring the Salmon Home," is a sibling project to the first film, highlighting tribal activism and the importance of salmon to indigenous people and their historical significance. Additionally, filmmaker Michelle Alvarado, also a veteran of the Klamath Independent Film Festival, will be screening her film, "Heal the Land, Heal the People." This short film explores the perspective from the Klamath Tribes on the environmental balance in the Klamath Basin, and what is needed to protect and restore it.
Lastly, the evening will culminate with a feature-length film from Freshwaters Illustrated, a world-renowned environmental film production nonprofit based out of Corvallis. "Upriver" is a film detailing the watershed movement in conservation, focusing on people from all walks of life who are coming together to revive the health of the Willamette River system.
Tickets are $10, or $5 for Klamath Film members. Seating is limited, tickets may be purchased in advance at www.klamathfilm.org. Light refreshments will be provided, along with a raffle ticket for each attendee. Raffle prizes have been generously donated from local businesses and organizations, and additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each.