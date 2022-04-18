WHAT: Earth Day Environmental Film Show
WHERE: Favell Museum, 125 W Main Street, Klamath Falls WHEN: Thursday, April 21, 7 p.m. COST: $10, or $5 with Klamath Film membership TICKETS AT: https://klamathfilm.ticketspice.com/earth-day-film-night#
CAPTION: Klamath Film will host a series of environmental films in honor of Earth Day at the Favell Museum on Thursday, April 21.
Klamath Film, a 501c3 nonprofit based in Klamath Falls that supports filmmaking in the region, will host its first Earth Day film event at the Favell Museum on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The evening will include three short films created in Southern Oregon highlighting various environmental efforts, as well as a feature-length film detailing water conservation movements focused around the Willamette River. Admission includes entry in a raffle with prizes valued up to $500 donated by local businesses, and refreshments. Prizes include gift cards to local businesses and restaurants, hiking guides, birdfeeders, and gardening tools.
Tickets are $10, discounted to $5 with Klamath Film membership, and must be purchased in advance online. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at https://klamathfilm.ticketspice.com/earth-day-film-night# or www.klamathfilm.org.
Klamath Film’s mission is to inspire and support film through programming, education, and outreach.
Films selected for the event include “Heal the Land, Heal the People,” a film as told from the Klamath Tribes’ perspective exploring the environmental balance in the Klamath Basin and what’s needed to maintain it.
“Guardians of the River” is an award-winning film detailing the devastation of California and Oregon salmon populations created by the Copco 1 and 2, Iron Gate, and JC Boyle dams, and the challenges to restoration of the habitat. The film was awarded Best Southern Short Film at the 2021 Klamath Independent Film Festival.
“Bring the Salmon Home” is a film capturing the emotions, courage, and determination of Klamath River tribal communities as they host an over 300-mile run from ocean to headwaters to cultivate support for the biggest river restoration project in history – the removal of four Klamath River dams. The Klamath Salmon Run began in 2003, a year after dams, diversions, and drought led to a traumatizing fish kill that littered the banks of the Klamath with dead salmon for miles. Now, a historic drought grips the basin further stressing communities and fisheries.
“Upriver” is a feature-length documentary that explores one of the nation's most active river conservation movements. Within Oregon's Willamette River System, the film focuses on people from all walks of life who are coming together to revive the health of this flagship river and the life it supports.
Seating is limited for the Earth Day screening and tickets must be purchased in advance online. The Favell Museum is located at 125 W. Main St. in Klamath Falls. For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.