The GOP’s Second Congressional District candidate Cliff Bentz made a stop in Klamath Falls this week to meet privately with veterans and tour the Klamath Project.
In an indoor gathering at the VFW where few masks were worn, Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot introduced Bentz to a group of about 25 people, many of them veterans.
Bentz, a former Oregon state senator from Ontario, asked each of the attendees to share their name and let him know what he should be doing if elected in November to replace longtime U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR).
What he heard in response was a tall order from some attendees, including Michael Kelly, who served in U.S. Navy during Vietnam and retired from his service at Air National Guard at Kingsley Field.
“The bar is high,” Kelly said. “What do I expect from you? Absolutely everything. I expect you to the hold up to the standards of the person you’re replacing, because Greg has been an incredible individual for taking care of people in Klamath County ... Us veterans, we gave it all, and all we expect is a little in return."
Brigitte Marker, who served as a seaman E-3 in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1995-1998, also shared her requests for Bentz in Congress.
“You ready for the list?” Marker said. “Fully fund the V.A. Healthcare system to include all infrastructure (projects).”
Marker went on to detail the need for modern Veterans Administration medical centers across the state, many which are more than 70 years old.
Others asked for more resources for veterans, including for mental health services.
Bentz said during his dozen years in the Oregon Senate, he voted in favor of every bill that supported veterans. He also touted a record that includes leading the walkout from the Legislature to avoid passage of Cap and Trade.
The former senator still lives in Ontario. He and his wife have owned a ranch near there for three decades. He grew up on a ranch and said he left to attend law school so he could return and practice water law, which he did for many years. He resigned from the Oregon Senate in January to run for Walden’s post after serving 12 years in the Oregon Legislature.
“I’m a right-to-life candidate, I’m a pro-Trump candidate, I’m a second Amendment candidate, but I’m also an expert in water,” Bentz said. “I have spent an unbelievable amount of time working on water-related issues, whether it’s on the Columbia River, whether it’s on the Snake River, whether it’s on the Klamath River. It has been my hope that when elected, I will be able to help your Basin with its numerous water resource challenges.”
Bentz said he’s been through the Basin to meet with individuals from various groups this year and intends to meet with any and all who invite him.
While he has no current plans to meet with the Klamath Tribes, he said has met with several tribal members individually.
“I want to hear from everybody on this issue,” Bentz said.
Bentz said he wants to gather all of the facts on the Klamath Project before he works toward a solution. He spent the afternoon touring the Project following the veterans gathering.
When he heard Walden was going to retire, he encouraged the Congressman not to do so. Still, Bentz decided to throw his hat in the ring.'
“I never thought I’d have the opportunity to run for Congress,” Bentz said. “I have to win in November ... nothing is for sure so I’m spending my time going to all 20 of the counties that are in Greg Walden’s district."
Registered Republicans heavily outnumber Democrats in the district, though that number is narrowing.
”I wanted to get the power to help this part of the state,” he added.
Bentz also said the Republican Party tends to not talk as much about issues that relate to people 40 and under. He said he would like to address issues important to younger voters, such as healthcare and housing. He also noted he supports vote-by-mail in Oregon, a system that he said “works” and has been working well for the past two decades.
“What I think my focus is going to be is to try to get our economy going again, get the money going back into state coffers … so we can continue to do the funding that we’re doing,” he said.
Bentz is running against Democrat Alex Spenser of Klamath Falls to represent central and eastern Oregon in the U.S. House of Representatives.